A Celebration of Cate Blanchett's Age-Defying Beauty

Throughout the years, actress Cate Blanchett has changed her hairstyles (she's tried everything from a buzz-cut to a bouncy blow-out) and experimented with makeup, all the while focusing on beauty from the inside out. "You can try and look the best you can, be the best person you can at whatever junction you are in your life. Take care of yourself, take care of others, I think that it has to be holistic," the actress explains. It's an approach that has paid off: Blanchett seems to defy the act of aging . Here, a look back at the award-winning actress' ever-evolving look, from the minimalist (a subtle smoky eye, a hint of cream blush and a nude lip) to the glam (a daring smoky eye or bold, red lip).