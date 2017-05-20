View as SlideshowBeauty Evolution

A Celebration of Cate Blanchett's Age-Defying Beauty

Throughout the years, actress Cate Blanchett has changed her hairstyles (she's tried everything from a buzz-cut to a bouncy blow-out) and experimented with makeup, all the while focusing on beauty from the inside out. "You can try and look the best you can, be the best person you can at whatever junction you are in your life. Take care of yourself, take care of others, I think that it has to be holistic," the actress explains. It's an approach that has paid off: Blanchett seems to defy the act of aging. Here, a look back at the award-winning actress' ever-evolving look, from the minimalist (a subtle smoky eye, a hint of cream blush and a nude lip) to the glam (a daring smoky eye or bold, red lip).
In 1999, a young Cate Blanchett arrived at the <em>Oscar And Lucinda</em> premiere in New York wearing a satin burgundy lip with a blue floral hairpiece.
Photo by Getty.
In 1998, Blanchett looked stunning and natural wearing just a hint of color on the lips with a swept back ponytail.

Photo by Getty.
Wearing her blonde locks in softly tousled curls with a sheer berry lip, Blanchett attended the The Talented Mr. Ripley premiere in 2000.

Photo by Getty.
Debuting her newly chopped pixie cut, Blanchett arrived at the The Gift premiere in 2000 wearing a natural face with a sheer pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
Blanchett looked radiant with luminous skin and a smoky blue eye wearing her hair in a sleek, side-parted up do at the Veronica Guerin screening in 2003.

Jeffrey Mayer
Celebrating her first Oscar win in 2005 for her role in The Aviator, the star wears her blonde locks in tousled curls with a hint of cream blush on the cheeks and a vibrant pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
Wearing a sleek, twisted up do with a light contour on the cheekbones and a creamy, nude lip, the actress attends the Elizabeth: The Golden Age premiere in 2007.

Photo by Getty.
The Giorgio Armani beauty attended the brand's Haute Couture F/W 2010 show wearing her hair in a swept back up do with a glossy, berry pink lip in 2009.

Photo by Getty.
Sporting a frosted, silver smoky eye with a hint of blush on the cheeks, Blanchett attends the 64th Annual Tony Awards in 2010.

Photo by Getty.
Back to a shorter length, Blanchett arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in 2011 with creamy, luminous skin and a nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
At the premiere of Blue Jasmine in 2013, the Australian beauty wears a sleek, side-parted do with a satin red lip.

Photo by Getty.
The actress celebrated her second Oscar win for her role in Blue Jasmine in 2014 wearing her hair in elegant curls with a nude pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
Wearing her hair in an elegant up do with a subtle grey smoky eye, Blanchett attended the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

Photo by Getty.
At the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016, Blanchett wore her side-swept curls with a subtle taupe smoky eye and nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
A timeless beauty, Cate Blanchett wore her signature look of creamy, luminous skin with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a nude lip at the The Present opening night in 2017.

