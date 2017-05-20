A Celebration of Cate Blanchett's Age-Defying Beauty

In 1999, a young Cate Blanchett arrived at the Oscar And Lucinda premiere in New York wearing a satin burgundy lip with a blue floral hairpiece.
In 1998, Blanchett looked stunning and natural wearing just a hint of color on the lips with a swept back ponytail.
Wearing her blonde locks in softly tousled curls with a sheer berry lip, Blanchett attended the The Talented Mr. Ripley premiere in 2000.
Debuting her newly chopped pixie cut, Blanchett arrived at the The Gift premiere in 2000 wearing a natural face with a sheer pink lip.
Blanchett looked radiant with luminous skin and a smoky blue eye wearing her hair in a sleek, side-parted up do at the Veronica Guerin screening in 2003.
Celebrating her first Oscar win in 2005 for her role in The Aviator, the star wears her blonde locks in tousled curls with a hint of cream blush on the cheeks and a vibrant pink lip.
Wearing a sleek, twisted up do with a light contour on the cheekbones and a creamy, nude lip, the actress attends the Elizabeth: The Golden Age premiere in 2007.
The Giorgio Armani beauty attended the brand's Haute Couture F/W 2010 show wearing her hair in a swept back up do with a glossy, berry pink lip in 2009.
Sporting a frosted, silver smoky eye with a hint of blush on the cheeks, Blanchett attends the 64th Annual Tony Awards in 2010.
Back to a shorter length, Blanchett arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in 2011 with creamy, luminous skin and a nude lip.
At the premiere of Blue Jasmine in 2013, the Australian beauty wears a sleek, side-parted do with a satin red lip.
The actress celebrated her second Oscar win for her role in Blue Jasmine in 2014 wearing her hair in elegant curls with a nude pink lip.
Wearing her hair in an elegant up do with a subtle grey smoky eye, Blanchett attended the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2015.
At the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016, Blanchett wore her side-swept curls with a subtle taupe smoky eye and nude lip.
A timeless beauty, Cate Blanchett wore her signature look of creamy, luminous skin with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a nude lip at the The Present opening night in 2017.