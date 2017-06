Celebrate Pride Month with a Look Back at San Francisco's LGBT Scene in All Its Harvey Milk-Era Glory

Before he became one of the first openly gay elected officials in the world, Harvey Milk owned a camera store in the Castro District of San Francisco, which is exactly where he employed a then 20-year-old Daniel Nicoletta—and often obligingly posed for the young photographer's camera. Milk was murdered three years later, but that didn't dissuade Nicoletta from continuing to chronicle the LGBT civil rights movement for the next four decades—so extensively so that the director Gus Van Sant called Nicoletta's portraits of '70s and '80s San Francisco a "vital resource" in making Milk, his Academy Award-nominated 2008 biopic on the city's one-time supervisor starring Sean Penn . Now, along with a foreword from Van Sant, Nicoletta's photos can be seen in full in LGBT: San Francisco , a collection out next month by Reel Art Press that stretches from the afternoon in 1978 when Milk spent dressed as a clown to the present. Take a look back just in time for Pride Month, plus San Francisco's upcoming Pride Parade, here.