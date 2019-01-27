Destination: Sundance

Glenn Close, Akwafina, and All the Other Celebrities at Sundance Are Having More Fun Than You

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival is only just getting under way, but all the stars that have touched down in Park City so far already appear to be having the time of their lives. The annual festival is the rare occasion where two seemingly disparate famous people like Glenn Close and Awkwafina can take a silly selfie together while promoting their ostensibly serious films. It's also a place where celebrities like breakout actress Kiki Layne can show off their chic snow-day looks in the middle of the Utah mountains. This year, not only are audiences excited about the many films making their debuts at the festival, but the buzz is also ramping up for a handful of series as well, like Starz's conspiratorial sex romp Now Apocalypse and Jordan Peele's Amazon docuseries Lorena, about Lorena Bobbitt. Highly anticipated films like Native Son, Velvet Buzzsaw, and Relive will also premiere at Sundance, which makes the festival just as much a draw for regular cinephiles as it is a hotspot for celebrities to hang out together and make you feel like you're majorly missing out as you scroll through their photos from your couch.
Glenn Close cuddling up with Akwafina on January 24, 2019, at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Photo by @awkwafina.
1/12

Glenn Close cuddling up with Akwafina on January 24, 2019, at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Photo by @jadapinkettsmith.
2/12

Jada Pinkett Smith visited her old friend Jackie Chan on January 24 at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Photo by @abbyquinnya.
3/12

Abby Quinn braved the Utah cold while promoting her film After the Wedding at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Photo by @davidoyelowo.
4/12

David Oyelowo, Storm Reid, Ava Duvernay, Boots Riley, and Tessa Thompson all hung out together in what could only be described as the coolest group of festival-goers at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Photo by @jennadewan.
5/12

Jenna Dewan played in the snow in between film screenings at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Photo by @kikilayne.
6/12

Kiki Layne served up a cozy look at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival before the premiere of Native Son.

Photo by @rileykeough.
7/12

Riley Keough posed solo on the second day of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Photo by @mindykaling.
8/12

Mindy Kaling hit up a Park City Taco Bell while promoting her Emma Thompson-led movie Late Night at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Photo by @reggiewatts.
9/12

Reggie Watts premiered a virtual reality interactive music video at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Photo by @lenawaithe.
10/12

Lena Waithe supported the cast of Native Son—including Nick Robinson, Ashton Sanders, and Kiki Layne—at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Photo by @malinakerman.
11/12

Malin Akerman joined Jon Hamm for a screening of Julianne Moore's film, After the Wedding, at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Photo by @mjrodriguez7.
12/12

Mj Rodriguez and Crazy Rich Asians star Nico Santos announced the GLAAD Awards nominees at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on January 25.

