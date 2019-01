The 2019 Sundance Film Festival is only just getting under way, but all the stars that have touched down in Park City so far already appear to be having the time of their lives. The annual festival is the rare occasion where two seemingly disparate famous people like Glenn Close and Awkwafina can take a silly selfie together while promoting their ostensibly serious films. It's also a place where celebrities like breakout actress Kiki Layne can show off their chic snow-day looks in the middle of the Utah mountains. This year, not only are audiences excited about the many films making their debuts at the festival, but the buzz is also ramping up for a handful of series as well, like Starz's conspiratorial sex romp Now Apocalypse and Jordan Peele 's Amazon docuseries Lorena, about Lorena Bobbitt. Highly anticipated films like Native Son, Velvet Buzzsaw , and Relive will also premiere at Sundance, which makes the festival just as much a draw for regular cinephiles as it is a hotspot for celebrities to hang out together and make you feel like you're majorly missing out as you scroll through their photos from your couch.