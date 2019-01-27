Glenn Close cuddling up with Akwafina on January 24, 2019, at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Jada Pinkett Smith visited her old friend Jackie Chan on January 24 at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Abby Quinn braved the Utah cold while promoting her film After the Wedding at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
David Oyelowo, Storm Reid, Ava Duvernay, Boots Riley, and Tessa Thompson all hung out together in what could only be described as the coolest group of festival-goers at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Jenna Dewan played in the snow in between film screenings at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Kiki Layne served up a cozy look at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival before the premiere of Native Son.
Riley Keough posed solo on the second day of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Mindy Kaling hit up a Park City Taco Bell while promoting her Emma Thompson-led movie Late Night at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Reggie Watts premiered a virtual reality interactive music video at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Lena Waithe supported the cast of Native Son—including Nick Robinson, Ashton Sanders, and Kiki Layne—at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Malin Akerman joined Jon Hamm for a screening of Julianne Moore's film, After the Wedding, at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Mj Rodriguez and Crazy Rich Asians star Nico Santos announced the GLAAD Awards nominees at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on January 25.