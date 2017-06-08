View as SlideshowCelebrity Style

Why Do Celebrities Insist On Wearing Heels to Basketball Games?

Last night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. As the question of who will take home the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy becomes less of a question and more of an assumption, another true head-scratcher comes to mind: why do celebrities sitting courtside insist on wearing heels? This is a sporting event, after all; if ever there were an occasion to bring out your casual footwear, this is it. Of course, unlike normal pedestrian game-goers, these celebs will have plenty of photos snapped of them, and have designated people to fetch their popcorn and Bud Light, so there's not that much walking actually involved. But still—it makes for a confusing image. Here, a look back at some particularly precarious on the court, including Rihanna and lots and lots of Kardashians.
Credit
Victoria Beckham&#39;s nickname is Posh for a reason. While attending a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks with her husband David Beckham, and their children, Cruz and Romeo, the singer-turned-fashion designer put her platform heels on display.
Getty Images
1/12

Victoria Beckham's nickname is Posh for a reason. While attending a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks with her husband David Beckham, and their children, Cruz and Romeo, the singer-turned-fashion designer put her platform heels on display.

James Devaney/Getty Images
2/12

Wearing a simple tee and jeans, Beyonce looked surprisingly understated while attending a New Jersey Nets v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden with Jay Z... until you look at her feet. Those, ladies and gentleman, are Christian Louboutins. And they are anything but casual footwear.

James Devaney/Getty Images
3/12

Kate Upton's bright pink pumps stood out at a New Jersey Nets vs the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. Fortunately, her seatmate also got the memo about fancy footwear.

James Devaney/Getty Images
4/12

Alicia Keys proved that her heels were made for walking, while attending the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden with Swizz Beatz.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
5/12

At a game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden, singer Taylor Swift looked sleek in an all-black ensemble, paired with Christian Louboutin booties.

Harry How/Getty Images
6/12

While Kanye West looked casual in a white button-down, jeans, and boots, Kim Kardashian was all glammed up in strappy sandals and a little black dress to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs.

Noel Vasquez
7/12

While they're wearing very different looks--Kendall Jenner went full Yeezy monochromatic, while Cara Delevingne channeled a British guard--both supermodels got the memo about heels: when you're courtside, they're a must.

Noel Vasquez
8/12

Kendall Jenner wore a somewhat more understated ensemble, with entirely more outrageous shoes, while attending a basketball game between the Houston Rockets and The Los Angeles Clippers with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Noel Vasquez
9/12

Back at it, Jenner wore a pair of nude booties to a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Her companion, Bella Hadid, chose a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Noel Vasquez
10/12

In a "Dior Addict" graphic tee paired with vintage Levi’s jeans — both from What Goes Around Comes Around — and Yeezy-inspired clear boots, Kendall Jenner channeled Rihanna a basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Theo Wargo
11/12

While Jay Z and Blue Ivy wore coordinating sneakers, Beyoncé Knowles stood out wearing a pair of strappy sandals and some sort of unexplainable poncho at the 66th NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ezra Shaw
12/12

Rihanna, eternal queen of courtside style, looked displeased but chic at Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Keywords

Basketball GamesRihanna