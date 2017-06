Why Do Celebrities Insist On Wearing Heels to Basketball Games?

Last night, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. As the question of who will take home the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy becomes less of a question and more of an assumption, another true head-scratcher comes to mind: why do celebrities sitting courtside insist on wearing heels ? This is a sporting event, after all; if ever there were an occasion to bring out your casual footwear, this is it. Of course, unlike normal pedestrian game-goers, these celebs will have plenty of photos snapped of them, and have designated people to fetch their popcorn and Bud Light, so there's not that much walking actually involved. But still—it makes for a confusing image. Here, a look back at some particularly precarious on the court, including Rihanna and lots and lots of Kardashians.