Why Do Celebrities Insist On Wearing Heels to Basketball Games?

Victoria Beckham's nickname is Posh for a reason. While attending a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks with her husband David Beckham, and their children, Cruz and Romeo, the singer-turned-fashion designer put her platform heels on display.
Wearing a simple tee and jeans, Beyonce looked surprisingly understated while attending a New Jersey Nets v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden with Jay Z... until you look at her feet. Those, ladies and gentleman, are Christian Louboutins. And they are anything but casual footwear.
Kate Upton's bright pink pumps stood out at a New Jersey Nets vs the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. Fortunately, her seatmate also got the memo about fancy footwear.
Alicia Keys proved that her heels were made for walking, while attending the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden with Swizz Beatz.
At a game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden, singer Taylor Swift looked sleek in an all-black ensemble, paired with Christian Louboutin booties.
While Kanye West looked casual in a white button-down, jeans, and boots, Kim Kardashian was all glammed up in strappy sandals and a little black dress to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs.
While they're wearing very different looks--Kendall Jenner went full Yeezy monochromatic, while Cara Delevingne channeled a British guard--both supermodels got the memo about heels: when you're courtside, they're a must.
Kendall Jenner wore a somewhat more understated ensemble, with entirely more outrageous shoes, while attending a basketball game between the Houston Rockets and The Los Angeles Clippers with her sister Khloe Kardashian.
Back at it, Jenner wore a pair of nude booties to a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Her companion, Bella Hadid, chose a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps.
In a "Dior Addict" graphic tee paired with vintage Levi’s jeans — both from What Goes Around Comes Around — and Yeezy-inspired clear boots, Kendall Jenner channeled Rihanna a basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers.
While Jay Z and Blue Ivy wore coordinating sneakers, Beyoncé Knowles stood out wearing a pair of strappy sandals and some sort of unexplainable poncho at the 66th NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Rihanna, eternal queen of courtside style, looked displeased but chic at Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.