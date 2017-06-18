Jay Z, Brad Pitt, and More Hot Dads Who Rule the Red Carpet

Idris Elba and daughter Isan in Los Angeles, February 2007. Photo by E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Lionsgate.
Colin Farrell, father of two, at the premiere of Saving Mr. Banks in London, England, October 2013. Photo by Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images.
Kanye West, father of two, with wife Kim Kardashian at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 2015. Photo by Getty Images.
Tom Hardy, father of one, at the Legend screening in Toronto, Canada, September 2015. Photo by Getty Images.
Cillian Murphy, father of two, at the premiere of In the Heart of the Sea in London, England, December 2015. Photo by Getty Images.
Colin Firth, father of three, at the U.K. premiere of Eye in the Sky in London, England, April 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Chris Hemsworth, father of three, at the premiere of The Huntsman: Winter's War in Westwood, California, April 2016. Photo by Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images.
Ryan Gosling, father of two, at the premiere of The Nice Guys in Rome, Italy, May 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
John Legend, father of Luna Simone, at the Spike TV Guys' Choice 2016 in Culver City, California, June 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Jay Z with daughter Blue Ivy at the CFDA Awards in New York, New York, June 2016. Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images.
Donald Glover attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Brad Pitt attends the New York premiere of "Okja" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 8, 2017 in New York City.
Jude Law attends the 'Genius' premiere during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palace on February 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.
Matthew McConaughey attends a photocall for "The Sea Of Trees" during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2015 in Cannes, France.
Pharrell Williams attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France.