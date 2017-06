Every year, the Council of Fashion Designers of America celebrates the best of American fashion with the CFDA awards . And, for the occasion, every designer brings a date of their choosing. This year, many on W's best dressed list wore up-and-coming labels, as in the case of Diane Kruger , who shined in a Monse design by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, or Kate Bosworth , who wore a charming dress from Brock Collection. Bella Hadid stayed true to her street style in a pink dress by Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, another relative newcomer, while Gabrielle Union was stunning wearing Rodarte . In an interview with Brad Goreski on the red carpet, Union admitted that she was introduced to the brand by fellow Bring It On actress, and Rodarte muse, Kirsten Dunst , noting that, "at the end of the day it all goes back to Bring it On.” See what Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Gloria Steinem, Gigi Hadid and more wore here.