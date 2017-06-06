View as SlideshowCFDA Awards

CFDA Awards 2017: See Gabrielle Union, Gloria Steinem, Lily Aldrige and More of the Best Beauty Moments

On Monday night at the annual CFDA Awards, fashion designers and their muses hit the red carpet in inspiring beauty looks, ranging from the minimalist (as in the case of model Julia Nobis, who wore no makeup and left her hair natural), to the quirky (actress Rowan Blanchard wore little crystals below her eyes). The best hairstyles, too, ran the gamut, including both actress Gabrielle Union's voluminous curls and model Maye Musk's sleek pixie. See all of the best looks here, including Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Gloria Steinem, Lily Aldridge, and more.
Actress Gabrielle Union wore her hair in stunning, voluminous curls, which played perfectly with her glittery, embellished Rodarte ensemble.
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen made a case for finding the right blonde for your style on the red carpet.

The stunning model Julia Nobis went barefaced on the red carpet, and let her shoulder-length hair dry naturally.

Maye Musk, the model mother of billionaire Elon Musk, wore her striking gray hair off of her face, letting her Swarovski crystal-embellished Rosie Assoulin gown shine.

Model Lily Aldridge was bronzed to perfection, in a completely monochromatic look.

Activist Gloria Steinem continued her stylish reign with a chic blowout. Her hairstyle has beat the decades.

Amanda Peet wore a peachy lip that perked up her pale complexion. The softer take on a statement lip was on point.

Model Elsa Hosk's poppy red lip is one we'll be seeing more of this summer. The face-framing hair strands were equally as fresh.

Model and actress Adwoa Aboah wore a grown up lipgloss, and let her freckles shine through.

Actress Rowan Blanchard proved that adventures in eye makeup can be subtle, wearing a small crystal below her eyes. "It's like a tear!" she said on the red carpet.

