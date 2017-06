On Monday night at the annual CFDA Awards , fashion designers and their muses hit the red carpet in inspiring beauty looks, ranging from the minimalist (as in the case of model Julia Nobis , who wore no makeup and left her hair natural), to the quirky (actress Rowan Blanchard wore little crystals below her eyes). The best hairstyles, too, ran the gamut, including both actress Gabrielle Union's voluminous curls and model Maye Musk 's sleek pixie. See all of the best looks here, including Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Gloria Steinem, Lily Aldridge, and more.