Actress Gabrielle Union wore her hair in stunning, voluminous curls, which played perfectly with her glittery, embellished Rodarte ensemble.
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen made a case for finding the right blonde for your style on the red carpet.
The stunning model Julia Nobis went barefaced on the red carpet, and let her shoulder-length hair dry naturally.
Maye Musk, the model mother of billionaire Elon Musk, wore her striking gray hair off of her face, letting her Swarovski crystal-embellished Rosie Assoulin gown shine.
Model Lily Aldridge was bronzed to perfection, in a completely monochromatic look.
Activist Gloria Steinem continued her stylish reign with a chic blowout. Her hairstyle has beat the decades.
Amanda Peet wore a peachy lip that perked up her pale complexion. The softer take on a statement lip was on point.
Model Elsa Hosk's poppy red lip is one we'll be seeing more of this summer. The face-framing hair strands were equally as fresh.
Model and actress Adwoa Aboah wore a grown up lipgloss, and let her freckles shine through.
Actress Rowan Blanchard proved that adventures in eye makeup can be subtle, wearing a small crystal below her eyes. "It's like a tear!" she said on the red carpet.