CFDA Awards: Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and 23 More of the Best Red Carpet Looks of All Time

The first Monday in May may be reserved for the Met Gala, but the First Monday in June (admittedly a less catchy in moniker) is for a fashion event of equal caliber: the CFDA Awards. Thrown by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc., the ceremony honors the best in American fashion each year with a star-studded ceremony that brings out top models, actresses, musicians, and more. Like the Met Gala, designers capitalize on the opportunity to trout out buzzy celebs in their latest pieces, creating some truly memorable red carpet moments. From Rihanna in sparkly, sheer Adam Selman crystals to Jemima Kirke in voluminous Rosie Assoulin, you can always count on the event to bring out show-stoppers. Ahead of this evening's festivities, a look back at the best CFDA Awards red carpet looks of all time.
Rihanna was a showstopper in the 2014 awards wearing a custom Adam Selman gown that left little to the imagination.
At the 2016 Awards, Tilda Swinton arrived in a perfectly-Tilda look of tailored pants, and a strong-shouldered sweater.

Gwyneth Paltrow arrived at the 2010 awards on the arm of Michael Kors, wearing a sequined gown of his design.

In 2012, Dakota Fanning wore an kimono-inspired piece by Proenza Schouler.

Aleca Chung made the case for beige in 2010, in a tea-length frock with a glittery bow and matching shoes.

Karlie Kloss was Jason Wu's date in 2011, arriving in a show-stopping red gown of his design.

Kate Bosworth was festive in Altuzarra at the 2012 ceremony.

Mary-Kate Olsen truly embraced the dark side of her new brunette hair in 2012, wearing an all-black ensemble.

Karen Elson contrasted her red hair with a two-piece emerald green Proenza Schouler ensemble in 2012.

Adriana Lima was an early adopter of the sheer trend, wearing a Givenchy gown to the 2013 awards.

Claire Danes kept it simple in 2009 wearing a plunging black gown by Narciso Rodriguez.

Janelle Monae looked especially regal in a gold, caped frock at the 2015 awards.

Gigi Hadid was a shimmering vision in a sequined Michael Kors jumpsuit at the 2015 ceremony.

Alessandro Ambrosio arrived at the 2013 awards in clean, one-shouldered white gown.

Diane Kruger had a glamorous outing in 2015 in this red column gown with contrast black bands around the top.

Miranda Kerr chose Proenza Schouler for the 2013 awards, an ocean-like combination of greens and blues.

Lily Alridge showed some leg in 2015 in a sparkly black dress that also featured a plunging neckline.

In 2015, Amanda Seyfried opted for a whimsical floral number, courtesy of Rodarte.

Jemima Kirke pulled off a voluminous Rosie Assoulin dress at the 2015 ceremony.

Solange Knowles went super glam in 2014, wearing a silver dress by Calvin Klein.

Kirsten Dunst wore Rodarte, her perennial red carpet go-to, in 2016.

Also in 2016, Naomi Campbell showed off her incredible figure in a revealing black dress.

Caroline Murphy paired a button down shirt with a full sequined skirt in 2016.

Chloe Sevigny buttoned up in black and white in 2006.

Alek Wek had some fun on the red carpet in her pleated dress in 2016.

