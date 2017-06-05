CFDA Awards: Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and 23 More of the Best Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Rihanna was a showstopper in the 2014 awards wearing a custom Adam Selman gown that left little to the imagination.
At the 2016 Awards, Tilda Swinton arrived in a perfectly-Tilda look of tailored pants, and a strong-shouldered sweater.
Gwyneth Paltrow arrived at the 2010 awards on the arm of Michael Kors, wearing a sequined gown of his design.
In 2012, Dakota Fanning wore an kimono-inspired piece by Proenza Schouler.
Aleca Chung made the case for beige in 2010, in a tea-length frock with a glittery bow and matching shoes.
Karlie Kloss was Jason Wu's date in 2011, arriving in a show-stopping red gown of his design.
Kate Bosworth was festive in Altuzarra at the 2012 ceremony.
Mary-Kate Olsen truly embraced the dark side of her new brunette hair in 2012, wearing an all-black ensemble.
Karen Elson contrasted her red hair with a two-piece emerald green Proenza Schouler ensemble in 2012.
Adriana Lima was an early adopter of the sheer trend, wearing a Givenchy gown to the 2013 awards.
Claire Danes kept it simple in 2009 wearing a plunging black gown by Narciso Rodriguez.
Janelle Monae looked especially regal in a gold, caped frock at the 2015 awards.
Gigi Hadid was a shimmering vision in a sequined Michael Kors jumpsuit at the 2015 ceremony.
Alessandro Ambrosio arrived at the 2013 awards in clean, one-shouldered white gown.
Diane Kruger had a glamorous outing in 2015 in this red column gown with contrast black bands around the top.
Miranda Kerr chose Proenza Schouler for the 2013 awards, an ocean-like combination of greens and blues.
Lily Alridge showed some leg in 2015 in a sparkly black dress that also featured a plunging neckline.
In 2015, Amanda Seyfried opted for a whimsical floral number, courtesy of Rodarte.
Jemima Kirke pulled off a voluminous Rosie Assoulin dress at the 2015 ceremony.
Solange Knowles went super glam in 2014, wearing a silver dress by Calvin Klein.
Kirsten Dunst wore Rodarte, her perennial red carpet go-to, in 2016.
Also in 2016, Naomi Campbell showed off her incredible figure in a revealing black dress.
Caroline Murphy paired a button down shirt with a full sequined skirt in 2016.
Chloe Sevigny buttoned up in black and white in 2006.
Alek Wek had some fun on the red carpet in her pleated dress in 2016.