CFDA Awards: Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and 23 More of the Best Red Carpet Looks of All Time

The first Monday in May may be reserved for the Met Gala , but the First Monday in June (admittedly a less catchy in moniker) is for a fashion event of equal caliber: the CFDA Awards . Thrown by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc., the ceremony honors the best in American fashion each year with a star-studded ceremony that brings out top models, actresses, musicians, and more. Like the Met Gala, designers capitalize on the opportunity to trout out buzzy celebs in their latest pieces, creating some truly memorable red carpet moments. From Rihanna in sparkly, sheer Adam Selman crystals to Jemima Kirke in voluminous Rosie Assoulin , you can always count on the event to bring out show-stoppers. Ahead of this evening's festivities, a look back at the best CFDA Awards red carpet looks of all time.