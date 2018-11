A Look Back at the Earliest Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows

On Thursday, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will tape its 23rd annual edition. This year's ultra-toned extravaganza has already brought Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid together with longtime Angels like Candice Swanepoel and newbies like Kelsey Merritt, the show's first Filipino model —and much, much more. There's also the requisite $1 million fantasy bra ; and no less than six performers, including Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes , just to name a few. Although elaborate elements like these have come to be expected from the brand, believe it or not, there wasn't always so much fuss: Back in the old days, it was even (relatively) low-key; the show's kickoff in 1995 came to be with a little help from Stephanie Seymour, Beverly Peele, and more models who obliged to walk a makeshift, livestream-free runway set up in the Plaza Hotel—a few of whom were even fully clothed. From there, of course, things steadily ramped up; by 1997, the fashion show had transformed into a celebrity attraction, with Jon Bon Jovi amongst the crowd watch the runway fill with its then-regulars like Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum , then barely in their mid-twenties, and Naomi Campbell , who was then a full two decades away from taking up exercising. Along with Gisele Bündchen , who was still a teen when she heralded the shows into the 21st century, a look back at their prolific appearances now makes up a VSFS history book of sorts—and a perfect distraction from the month-long wait ahead.