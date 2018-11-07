VSFS

A Look Back at the Earliest Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows

On Thursday, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will tape its 23rd annual edition. This year's ultra-toned extravaganza has already brought Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid together with longtime Angels like Candice Swanepoel and newbies like Kelsey Merritt, the show's first Filipino model—and much, much more. There's also the requisite $1 million fantasy bra; and no less than six performers, including Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes, just to name a few. Although elaborate elements like these have come to be expected from the brand, believe it or not, there wasn't always so much fuss: Back in the old days, it was even (relatively) low-key; the show's kickoff in 1995 came to be with a little help from Stephanie Seymour, Beverly Peele, and more models who obliged to walk a makeshift, livestream-free runway set up in the Plaza Hotel—a few of whom were even fully clothed. From there, of course, things steadily ramped up; by 1997, the fashion show had transformed into a celebrity attraction, with Jon Bon Jovi amongst the crowd watch the runway fill with its then-regulars like Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum, then barely in their mid-twenties, and Naomi Campbell, who was then a full two decades away from taking up exercising. Along with Gisele Bündchen, who was still a teen when she heralded the shows into the 21st century, a look back at their prolific appearances now makes up a VSFS history book of sorts—and a perfect distraction from the month-long wait ahead.
Beverly Peele.
Getty Images
1/28

1995

Beverly Peele at the first-ever Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York, 1995.

Getty Images
2/28

1995

Natane Adcock at the first-ever Victoria Secret Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York, 1995.

Getty Images
3/28

1995

Beverly Peele backstage at the first-ever Victoria Secret Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York, 1995.

Getty Images
4/28

1995

Angelika Kallio at the first-ever Victoria Secret Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York, 1995.

Getty Images
5/28

1996

Tyra Banks backstage at the 1996 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Getty Images
6/28

1997

Heidi Klum backstage at the 1997 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images
7/28

1996

Tyra Banks backstage at the 1996 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Getty Images
8/28

1996

Stephanie Seymour at the 1996 Victoria's Secret Valentine Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Getty Images
9/28

1997

Naomi Campbell backstage at the 1998 Victoria's Secret Pre-Valentine's Day Fashion Show with Jeff Probst, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Getty Images
10/28

1997

Claudia Schiffer backstage at the 1997 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Getty Images
11/28

1997

Rebecca Romijn-Stamos at the 1997 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Getty Images
12/28

1997

Naomi Campbell at the 1997 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Getty Images
13/28

1997

Georgianna Robertson in a Valentine's Day ensemble at the 1997 Victoria's Secret Spring Revelations Fashion Show in New York.

Getty Images
14/28

1997

Naomi Campbell at the 1997 Victoria's Secret Spring Revelations Fashion Show in New York.

Getty Images
15/28

1997

A model wearing a black scuba-diving "femme fatale" corset at the 1997 Victoria's Secret Spring Revelations Fashion Show, inside the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Getty Images
16/28

1998

Naomi Campbell on the runway of the 1998 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Getty Images
17/28

1999

A model wearing a silk handkerchief and a satin thong at the 1999 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York.

Getty Images
18/28

1999

Heidi Klum, who wore that year's $10 million "millenium bra," and Karen Mulder backstage at the 1999 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Getty Images
19/28

1999

Gisele Bündchen at the 1999 Victoria Secret's Fashion Show in New York.

Getty Images
20/28

1999

Tyra Banks at the 1999 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York.

Getty Images
21/28

1999

Stephanie Seymour at the 1999 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York.

Getty Images
22/28

1999

Gisele Bündchen at the 1999 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York.

Getty Images
23/28

2000

Heidi Klum in front of a Concorde jet after arriving for the 2000 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and charity gala for amfAR during the Cannes Film Festival.

Getty Images
24/28

2000

Adriana Lima at the 2000 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and amfAR charity gala during the Cannes Film Festival.

Getty Images
25/28

2000

Gisele Bündchen at the 2000 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and amfAR charity gala during the Cannes Film Festival.

Getty Images
26/28

2001

Alessandra Ambrosio backstage at the 2001 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Bryant Park in New York.

Getty Images
27/28

2001

Karen Elson backstage at the 2001 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show fittings in New York.

Getty Images
28/28

2002

Gisele Bündchen backstage at the 2002 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, inside the Armory in New York.

