The 35 Best Female Friendships in Movie History

Meeting as young girls on vacation, Beaches follows the decades-long friendship of two very different girls, Hillary and CC. Warning: this one will make you weep.
Cher, Tai, and Dionne make up the ultimate girl squad, navigating driver’s tests, crushes, and concussions together.
Born out of the need for entertainment during WWII, these ladies were thrown together from all over the country and found lifelong friendships in the process.
Three childhood friends (including Britney Spears) embark on a life changing road trip, getting to know each other all over again along the way.
Sophie and Frances were friends forever, but as you grow up, life gets in the way. This story of an evolving friendship is a relatable and realistic coming of age story.
A movie about four best friends on a trip to New Orleans for a weekend of partying and reminiscing is exactly how a girls night should be spent.
Three friends reunite after the tragic death of their college friend to make sure no woman has to endure being “the first wife” ever again and rebuild their disconnected bond in the process. The dance number in the finale is basically the definition of friendship.
Erin (Kristen Wig) literally dives into demon dimension to save Abby (Melissa McCarthy) while Julian (Kate McKinnon) and Patty (Leslie Jones) hold the rope on the other side to pull them both to safety. If that isn’t friendship, I don’t know what is.
This pair of women shakes up Southern society during the Civil Rights movement in the 1960’s by telling their stories of working in the households of white families. The support Aibileen and Minny give each other during these times only strengthens their bond.
We all have our bad days, but with friends like Jane and Vivian, Renee realized that she, and her friends, are beautiful inside and out.
Though Cady and Janice’s friendship was born out of mutual hatred for frenemy Regina George, the two find a true bond beyond destroying The Plastics.
Best friends Lady Bird and Julie go through typical teenage ups and downs, but always have each other’s back in the end.
Three secretaries kidnap their sexist boss and run the company in his absence after he passed them over for promotion and objectified them in the office.
Four women meet every week to play mahjong, tell stories and reminisce about the hardships and victories of the past.
This inseparable crew revisits their childhood treehouse and recounts the most unforgettable summer of their lives.
The ultimate signifier of a relationship? Combining your names. Harina overcomes some incredible obstacles, turning to what has bonded them since they were little girls to keep them together.
In the cut-throat world of acapella, friends are hard to find. The Barden Bellas had a rocky start, but learned that they were the best when they were working together.
When Mia finds out she is actual royalty in a foreign country, Lilly is right there by her side to help her navigate fake friends and etiquette classes.
Though Pretty Woman primarily focuses on Vivian’s relationship with Edward, her friendship with Kit de Luca steals the movie.
When their 10-year reunion rolls around, Romy and Michele devise a plan to show the popular kids that they are the opposite of their awkward teenage selves.
A group of very different friends goes their separate ways for summer, but stay connected through long letters and a pair of pants that magically fits each one of them perfectly.
Having friends that have your back is one thing. Having friends that will rob a bank with you? That’s next level.
A group of Southern women stands by each other through weddings, tragedy, and big hair in one of the funniest movies that will also make you cry.
This wild and wonderful film follows the fictional adventures of every girl’s favorite real girl group as they gear up for a live show in London.
When the head cheerleader gets pregnant, her family disowns her but her squad sticks by her side. The girls devise a plan to rob a bank using classic cheering lifts and teamwork to get enough money for the young mom to start her family (and a scholarship program for teen moms).
This coven of girls find their fourth when newcomer Sarah moves to Los Angeles. Together, they begin practicing magic that escalates quickly. Powerful friends are always good to have.
The iconic film practically coined the phrase “ride or die” with the unbreakable bond between two best friends who embark on a road trip gone wrong.
After meeting a man at a club, Courtney and Christina embark on an adventure to track him down. Like any good road trip movie, montages and debauchery ensue.
The recently released comedy follows the adventure of best friends Audrey and Morgan on a secret mission when Audrey finds out her ex is a spy.
Bonding over the difficulty to find a good man, four women stick together through divorce and new love.
Annie and Lillian exemplify the strength of friendship by weathering some of life's toughest events, including weddings, money troubles, and food poisoning.
Whether you're a Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha, Carrie, or none of the above, there's no denying the group's decades-long legacy.
Nettie and Celie star in this coming-of-age story, with a little help from Oprah Winfrey.
Olivia Wilde only made her directorial debut with Booksmart this year, but Amy and Molly's adventure to have the night of their lives is timeless.
The same goes for 2019's other star BFFs—Someone Great's Erin, Jenny, and Blair—as they embark on giving Jenny a proper send-off before she leaves behind New York City for San Francisco.