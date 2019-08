The 35 Best Female Friendships in Movie History

Every friendship is unique, filled with highs and lows. True friendships, on the other hand, have one thing in common: no matter how far their bonds bend, they always manage to bounce back before they break. On the silver screen, those road bumps so often have to do with men, but there's a full spectrum of real-life hurdles, from cross-country moves to petty, pointless spats, that have managed to make their way into the movies below, too. Each showcases friendships that are bulletproof—and sometimes literally. (We’re looking at you, Thelma and Louise). Here, the most memorable female friendships in cinematic history, from Romy and Michelle to Beaches' Hillary and CC to the recent duo of Molly and Amy, the inseparable teens at the center of Booksmart , Olivia Wilde's high school-era directorial debut.