Frida Kahlo, photographed circa 1926.
Frida Kahlo with Olmec figurine, photographed by Nickolas Muray, 1939.
Frida Kahlo holding one of her pet monkeys in Mexico City, photographed in 1944.
Frida Kahlo's prosthetic leg with a leather boot, appliquéd with embroidered silk Chinese motifs.
Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo visiting an exhibition of portraits by Lionel Reiss in New York, photographed in 1933.
Frida Kahlo, Self-Portrait, 1941.
Friday Kahlo wearing a folk costume and lying on a hammock, photographed circa 1950.
Frida Kahlo, Self-Portrait, 1948.
Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo with their pet dog in Mexico City, photographed in the 1940s.
Frida on the bench, photographed by Nickolas Muray, 1939.
Frida Kahlo, posing with her 1939 painting The Two Fridas, which features a version of herself in Tehuana costume, holding hands and sharing an artery with a modern-day version of herself. Photographed in 1939, shortly after she divorced Diego Rivera.
Frida Kahlo at the architect Juan O'Gorman-designed home and studio in Mexico City which she shared with Diego Rivera, photographed circa 1940.
Frida Kahlo with Leon Trotsky, his wife Natalia Sedova, and his associate Max Schachtman in Tampico, Mexico, photographed in 1937, the year that he was granted asylum in Mexico after being exiled from the Soviet Union, and that he and Kahlo began having an affair.
Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, photographed circa 1932.
Frida Kahlo in blue satin blouse, photographed by Nickolas Muray, 1939.
Frida Kahlo's Revlon compact and powderpuff with "Clear Red" blusher, "Everything's Rosy" Revlon lipstick, emery boards and "Ebony" eyebrow pencil, photographed before 1954.
Frida Kahlo, photographed smoking a cigarette in her home in Mexico City.