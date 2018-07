Sixty-four years ago today, July 13th, Frida Kahlo died at just 47 years old, possibly by suicide, following a stormy year in which she developed gangrene and an addiction to the painkillers she needed for the many surgeries she'd recently undergone. Oh, and she also had her right leg amputated—and, somehow, after years of being practically bed-bound, managed to attend the opening of her first-ever solo exhibition. Her will is just one reason why Kahlo's icon status endures today—and it's also just one example of how the "Frida" everyone knows on a first-name basis has been glamorized. She may be considered Barbie material these days, but as her signature unibrow suggests, Kahlo never shied from depicting her true, damaged self in the many, many self-portraits she created over the course of her career. Some were allegorical, but her literal devotion to depicting the truth can now be seen more clearly than ever at London's Victoria & Albert museum through November, in the (Grosvenor Britain & Ireland-sponsored) exhibition " Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up ," where a number of her paintings have been paired with the real-life dresses that they depict. Until recently, they'd been locked away in the Casa Azul just like Kahlo was at the end of her life; along with the many, many other objects—some of which have just left Mexico for the first time—they make for a more accurate (and genuine) idea of Frida. Get to know her a little better via this look inside the show, along with portraits of her with guest stars like one of her pet monkeys and Leon Trotsky, whom she had an affair with shortly before he was murdered in Mexico with an ice pick.