View as SlideshowStyle Evolution

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Gal Godot rose to fame last year when she scored the coveted Wonder Woman role in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. The former Miss Israel will reprise her role in the standalone Wonder Woman this June, and soon after, Justice League, so get used to seeing her in that warrior princess get-up. But while we know her superhero signature style includes a strapless bodysuit and pair of magical cuffs, Gadot’s been perfecting her own iconic red carpet moments off the big screen since the early 2000s. Always in favor of elegant and sophisticated dresses, the actress continuously nails the understated chic look with minimal effort. The superstar and W cover girl may only be getting started with big screen domination, but she certainly already has the celebrity wardrobe part down pat. In honor of the film's release this weekend, we've rounded up her best red carpet looks.
Credit
The young actress first arrived on the scene at the CW Network celebration of its new series <em>The Beautiful Life: TBL</em> dressed in flirty strapless little black dress paired with an oversized tan corset belt. She completed her look with a pair of black cross-strap platform sandals.
Getty Images
1/21

2009

The young actress first arrived on the scene at the CW Network celebration of its new series The Beautiful Life: TBL dressed in flirty strapless little black dress paired with an oversized tan corset belt. She completed her look with a pair of black cross-strap platform sandals.

Getty Images
2/21

2009

At the Los Angeles premiere of Fast & Furious, Gadot looked fresh faced as she posed on the red carpet in a mini purple strapless dress.

Getty Images
3/21

2013

The actress appeared at the London World Premiere of Fast & Furious 6 in a edgy black beaded gown that featured a plunging neckline.

Getty Images
4/21

2013

On the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of Fast & The Furious 6, Gadot showed off her incredible figure in a ombre grey gown featuring a plunging neckline snd thigh split.

Getty Images
5/21

2013

The actress opted for a sexy playful look as she posed on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of Riddick wearing a black leather shell top, black and white abstract- patterned circle skirt and a pair of scrappy black heels.

Getty Images
6/21

2015

The actress looked smoking dressed in a David Koma cutout little black dress while attending the Entertainment Weekly: Women Who Kick Ass panel at Comic-Con.

Getty Images
7/21

2015

At the UK Premiere of The Last Witch Hunter, Gadot dressed in a sleeveless little black dress that featured a bit of fabric draping on the left leg. She completed her look with a pair of strappy sandals.

Getty Images
8/21

2016

The actress looked flawless at the premiere of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in a Balmain cut-out mini dress that showed off the star's toned figure. Gadot topped off her outfit with white Sophia Webster sandals.

Getty Images
9/21

2016

Gadot in Dolce & Gabbana at a photo call for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in Mexico City, March 2016.

Getty Images
10/21

2016

Gadot looked ravishing at the European premiere of Batman v Superman, styled in a scarlet Prada gown with a plunging neckline and embellished shoulder straps.

Getty Images
11/21

2016

The actress wowed on the red carpet of the Mexico City premiere of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in a high-low floral Giambattista Valli gown that put her stunning legs on display.

Getty Images
12/21

2016

Looking simple yet elegant, Gadot opted for a black pantsuit at the UK premiere of Criminal. she topped of her polished look with a pair of black pumps and a gray box clutch.

Getty Images
13/21

2016

Gal Gadot in Dolce & Gabbana at a taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live, March 2016.

Getty Images
14/21

2016

Gadot looked glamorous in a floral sequin Dolce & Gabbana pencil dress while attending the unveiling of Tiffany & Co.'s renovated Beverly Hills store.

Getty Images
15/21

The actress looked stunning at the premiere of Keeping Up with the Joneses, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana strapless dress rendered in gold and silver sequins.

Getty Images
16/21

Going with a sultry look while attending a screening for Keeping Up With The Joneses, Gadot opted for a fitted David Koma color-blocked halter and ruffle-hem dress.

Getty Images
17/21

2017

The mommy to be dressed up her baby bump in a Mugler slip dress with a sequined bodice and a high front slit for the Golden Globes. She completed her look with black Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Getty
18/21

The actress attended the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards in a fringed blazer dress by Cinq A Sept and Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Getty
19/21

Gadot attends a press conference for Wonder Woman in China wearing a cobalt blue gown with slicked back hair.

Getty
20/21

For the world premiere of Wonder Woman, Gadot looked the superhero part in a red sequined Givenchy gown.

Getty
21/21

At the film's Mexico City premiere, Gadot embraced her dark side in a draped black gown with a dark lip.

Keywords

AltuzarraBalmainBatman V Superman Dawn Of JusticeDavid KomaDolce And GabbanaGal GadotGucci BambooPradaWonder Woman