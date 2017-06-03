Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The young actress first arrived on the scene at the CW Network celebration of its new series The Beautiful Life: TBL dressed in flirty strapless little black dress paired with an oversized tan corset belt. She completed her look with a pair of black cross-strap platform sandals.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Fast & Furious, Gadot looked fresh faced as she posed on the red carpet in a mini purple strapless dress.
The actress appeared at the London World Premiere of Fast & Furious 6 in a edgy black beaded gown that featured a plunging neckline.
On the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of Fast & The Furious 6, Gadot showed off her incredible figure in a ombre grey gown featuring a plunging neckline snd thigh split.
The actress opted for a sexy playful look as she posed on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of Riddick wearing a black leather shell top, black and white abstract- patterned circle skirt and a pair of scrappy black heels.
The actress looked smoking dressed in a David Koma cutout little black dress while attending the Entertainment Weekly: Women Who Kick Ass panel at Comic-Con.
At the UK Premiere of The Last Witch Hunter, Gadot dressed in a sleeveless little black dress that featured a bit of fabric draping on the left leg. She completed her look with a pair of strappy sandals.
The actress looked flawless at the premiere of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in a Balmain cut-out mini dress that showed off the star's toned figure. Gadot topped off her outfit with white Sophia Webster sandals.
Gadot in Dolce & Gabbana at a photo call for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in Mexico City, March 2016.
Gadot looked ravishing at the European premiere of Batman v Superman, styled in a scarlet Prada gown with a plunging neckline and embellished shoulder straps.
The actress wowed on the red carpet of the Mexico City premiere of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in a high-low floral Giambattista Valli gown that put her stunning legs on display.
Looking simple yet elegant, Gadot opted for a black pantsuit at the UK premiere of Criminal. she topped of her polished look with a pair of black pumps and a gray box clutch.
Gal Gadot in Dolce & Gabbana at a taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live, March 2016.
Gadot looked glamorous in a floral sequin Dolce & Gabbana pencil dress while attending the unveiling of Tiffany & Co.'s renovated Beverly Hills store.
The actress looked stunning at the premiere of Keeping Up with the Joneses, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana strapless dress rendered in gold and silver sequins.
Going with a sultry look while attending a screening for Keeping Up With The Joneses, Gadot opted for a fitted David Koma color-blocked halter and ruffle-hem dress.
The mommy to be dressed up her baby bump in a Mugler slip dress with a sequined bodice and a high front slit for the Golden Globes. She completed her look with black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
The actress attended the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards in a fringed blazer dress by Cinq A Sept and Tiffany & Co jewelry.
Gadot attends a press conference for Wonder Woman in China wearing a cobalt blue gown with slicked back hair.
For the world premiere of Wonder Woman, Gadot looked the superhero part in a red sequined Givenchy gown.
At the film's Mexico City premiere, Gadot embraced her dark side in a draped black gown with a dark lip.