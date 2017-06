A Look Back at Gloria Vanderbilt's Heiress Style Through the Years

At 93, Gloria Vanderbilt contains multitudes, and wears them on the outside, too. The only child of railroad heir Reginald Vanderbilt, she was born an American heiress and raised by her aunt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney in the center of the New York social scene. In her younger years, she was an actress and muse for famous photographers like Richard Avedon and Horst P. Horst , making numerous appearances in Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. She also later became a fashion designer, being one of the first to dare to take on denim. Vanderbilt married four times in her life—always to a creative man—and was also rumored to have dated Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, Howard Hughes, and Roald Dahl. Today, she's the adoring mother of Anderson Cooper, an accomplished artist , author, and now Instagram star. She's not one for selfies, but having been in the public eye since she was a child, Gloria Vanderbilt has a long history of fabulous appearances.