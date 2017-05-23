View as SlideshowStudio 54

Halston Hosts a Benefit Marking the 40th Anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 Years Since Andy Warhol's Passing

On Monday night in New York City, the next generation of movers and shakers, including Stephanie Seymour and Peter Brant's son, Harry Brant, honored the 40th anniversary of the legendary nightclub, Studio 54, as well as 30 years since the passing of one of its most notable patrons, Andy Warhol. The occasion was hosted by Halston, a defining disco brand, as well as the artist Karen Bystedt, whose photographs of Warhol were hung throughout the Edition Hotel space—designed by none other than Ian Schrager, the co-owner of Studio 54. Ultimately, the event aimed to raise awareness for God’s Love We Deliver, a non-profit meal service for those living with HIV/AIDS and other serious illnesses. Volunteers rubbed shoulders with guests such as Sean Lennon, Michael Avedon, and Stella Schnabel. "What was so great about Studio 54 was the way they let people in," said Brant. “If you’re hot; you’re in.” His art-collecting father visited the club in his youth, and also owns a Warhol himself. "My father has the Marilyn with a bullet-hole in the forehead," added Brant. "He asked Andy what he could do about it, and he covered it up with a little splat of paint, so that it looked like she was trying to cover up a pimple.”
Credit
A photograph of Andy Warhol by the artist Karen Bystedt was displayed at a benefit for God&#39;s Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol&#39;s passing.
Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
1/24

A photograph of Andy Warhol by the artist Karen Bystedt was displayed at a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
2/24

Karen Bystedt's "Lost Warhols" were displayed at a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
3/24

Harry Brant attends a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
4/24

Karen Bystedt (right) attends a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
5/24

Sean Lennon attends a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
6/24

Karen Bystedt attends a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
7/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
8/24

Karen Bystedt's "Lost Warhols" were displayed at a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
9/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
10/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
11/24

Karen Bystedt's "Lost Warhols" were displayed at a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
12/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
13/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
14/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
15/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
16/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
17/24

Karen Bystedt's "Lost Warhols" were displayed at a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
18/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
19/24

Karen Bystedt's "Lost Warhols" were displayed at a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
20/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
21/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
22/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
23/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Photo by Katie Thompson for W Magazine.
24/24

Guests attend a benefit for God's Love We Deliver hosted by Halston, which marked the 40th anniversary of Studio 54 and 30 years since Andy Warhol's passing.

Keywords

Harry BrantSean LennonMichael AvedonStella SchnabelStudio 54Peter BrantAndy WarholHalstonEdition HotelIan Schrager