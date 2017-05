In Mexico 's Virgin Coast, there's a small, exclusive eco-resort tucked away that's hosted everyone from Madonna and Mick Jagger to Latin America's elite. Casa Cuixmala, as it's known, once belonged to French-British tycoon Sir James Goldsmith, but now it's a hideaway for complete relaxation and luxury. But how to dress for such a hidden travel destination ? Look no further than Lea Marcaccini, Goldsmith's maternal granddaughter and the embodiment of Latin jet set chic.