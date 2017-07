Celebrate International Kissing Day with Madonna, Michael Fassbender and David Beckham

W has never shied away from positioning celebrities in compromising and surprising images. In our February 2017 issue, actresses Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman, amongst others, were asked to pose in a near-kiss. "Trust us, it wasn’t easy to get 12 of the ­biggest stars on the planet to embrace, lie down together, and even kiss," wrote Editor in Chief Stefano Tonchi in his editor's letter . In honor of International Kissing Day, revisit some of the best make out sessions from the archives, including Madonna Michael Fassbender , Ryan Gosling and more.