James Blake Led A Raucous Crowd At MoMA's Party in the Garden

James Blake performs at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.
The scene at MoMA's Party in the Garden.