James Blake Led A Raucous Crowd At MoMA's Party in the Garden

While the fashion set was partying at the Hammerstein Ballroom for the 2017 CFDA Awards on Monday night, the art set was just a few blocks north at the Museum of Modern Art for the 2017 Party in the Garden. This year, the annual fete celebrated artists Vija Celmins and Carrie Mae Weems , and philanthropists Eva and Glenn Dubin, Susan and David Rockefeller. There, guests including Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal took in the museum's art after hours, before migrating inside for a sit-down meal. Afterwards, however, was when the real party started, as James Blake took the stage for a musical performance that inspired a wild dance-off among guests. Here, an inside look at the party.