Kanye West's Style Evolution, from Sneakers and Sunglasses to Tuxedos and Yeezy

Few musicians have the versatility of Kanye West . He's a producer, a rapper, a fashion designer, and an artist. Throughout his career, his style has evolved accordingly. When he first came onto the scene, West was a prepster, favoring pastel pink and tan suits. He then shifted to a slightly more sporty, retro vibe, wearing silk bomber jackets, aviator sunglasses, and sneakers. But circa 2010, West discovered the joys of a classic tux, and in 2012 began dating his now wife Kim Kardashian . Since then, West has gone full fashion, donning his own Yeezy collection, monochromatic ensembles, and self-designed footwear. In honor of his 40th birthday, take a look back at this transformation through the years.