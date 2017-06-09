Katy Perry's Style Isn't Limited to Outrageous Costumes and Colorful Wigs

View as SlideshowStyle Evolution

Throughout her career, the name Katy Perry has become equally synonymous with catchy pop music, as outrageous, candy-covered on-stage ensembles. But when she first started her career, Perry erred more towards retro, pin-up style; it was only later that the California Gurl truly embraced sequins and costumes. Today, Perry favors a more pared-down look when she's not performing, that still maintain her trademark, quirky glamour (just take a look at her stunning Met Gala look, for example). Whether she's riding a giant tube of cherry chapstick on stage to sitting front row at Chanel, lets face it: Katy Perry puts the fun in fashion. Here, a look back at the pop star's most varied ensembles through the years.
A fresh-faced Katy Perry in a vintage-inspired floral frock and boots at American Music Awards in 2004.
At Esquire’s 4th Annual Oscar Party in 2004, Perry channeled her inner pin-up girl in a strapless black dress and red pumps.

Perry wore a belted boho sundress and flats in 2005.

Katy Perry began her love affair with sequins wearing a shimmering mini dress and pumps at a launch party for Nintendo in 2006.

A paired-down Katy Perry wore a printed jersey dress and purple tights to a Capital Radio recording studio in 2008

At the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2008, Perry debuted her wacky style in a daring satin cocktail dress and neon yellow heels.

Perry looked angelic in a white evening gown replete with feathers and crystals at the Backstage in the Life Ball in Vienna in 2009.

Bring on the sparkle! At the Kid’s Choice Awards in 2010, Katy Perry wore a metallic rainbow mesh dress and complimentary diamante pumps.

Katy Perry wore a blue wig and a crystal encrusted dress at the MTV awards in 2010.

Katy Perry gave the Angels a run for their money on the Victoria’s Secret pink carpet in a floral embellished corset and hot pink mini skirt.

Katy Perry channeled old Hollywood glamour at a pre-Grammys party in 2011 wearing a pearl-scaled mermaid gown and Cher-length tresses.

At the Grammy Awards in 2011, Katy Perry accessorized her Armani Prive gown with a pair of feathered angel wings.

At the American Music Awards in 2011, Katy Perry went pink--literally head to toe--in a space-age dress.

Yet again matching her hair to her dress, Katy Perry wore a shimmering blue Elie Saab haute couture gown to the Grammys in 2012.

At the premiere of her documentary film Part of Me in 2012, Katy Perry wore a ballerina-chic frock by Marchesa and dark purple hair,

On the red carpet for the American Music Awards in 2013, Katy Perry wore a black polka-dot dress and Olympia Le Tan clutch.

At the White House Correspondence Dinner in 2013, Katy Perry wore a green chiffon column gown with gold belt detail and bronze skin.

At the Chanel Spring/Summer 2014 show at the Grand Palais, Katy Perry wore a head-to-toe look by the designer.

Katy Perry took her role as a musician very literally, wearing an embroidered Valentino Haute Couture creation fat the Grammys in 2014.

At the Grammys the following year, Perry paired a crystal-covered Zuhair Murad dress with strappy sandals and purple hair.

Katy Perry wore a cowgirl-inspired Jeremy Scott number to the 2016 Country Music Awards, where she sang a duet with Dolly Parton.

In a crimson-colored, petal-adorned gown by Marchesa, Katy Perry looked glam at the 23rd annual amfAR gala in 2016

At the Capitol Records 75th Anniversary gala in 2016, Katy Perry wore a chic belted jumpsuit.

At Christopher Kane fashion show, a newly platinum blonde Katy Perry wore an ensemble by the designer.

As a host of the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute gala, Katy Perry was one of the best dressed of the night, wearing a Maison Margiela Artisanal couture creation.

A pixie-cut blonde Katy Perry attended this year’s Wang Tango festival wearing Issey Miyake and white go go boots.

