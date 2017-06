Katy Perry's Style Isn't Limited to Outrageous Costumes and Colorful Wigs

Throughout her career, the name Katy Perry has become equally synonymous with catchy pop music, as outrageous, candy-covered on-stage ensembles . But when she first started her career, Perry erred more towards retro, pin-up style; it was only later that the California Gurl truly embraced sequins and costumes. Today, Perry favors a more pared-down look when she's not performing, that still maintain her trademark, quirky glamour (just take a look at her stunning Met Gala look, for example). Whether she's riding a giant tube of cherry chapstick on stage to sitting front row at Chanel, lets face it: Katy Perry puts the fun in fashion. Here, a look back at the pop star's most varied ensembles through the years.