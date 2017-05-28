Keira Knightley, Lover of Messy Hair and a Smoky Eye, Is a Master of Effortless Red Carpet Beauty

Arriving at the London premiere of Love Actually in 2003, Knightley loosely pinned her hair back.
Knightley rocked an edgy, tousled blond bob and golden smokey eye at the Pirates Of The Caribbean 2: Dead Man’s Chest premiere.
Wearing her auburn locks in tousled up do, Knightley glowed with dewy skin, full lashes and a glossy red lip at Pirates Of The Caribbean 2: Dead Man’s Chest premiere in 2006.
Knightley attends the Toronto International Film Festival in 2007 with a '70s-inspired look, complete with big soft curls and a heavy smokey eye.
Dewy skin, a neutral eye with a simple bun was all that was needed for this elegant look at The Duchess world premiere in 2008.
Attending the 5th International Rome Film Festival in 2010, Knightley wore her newly chopped locks in a wavy bob with a fresh face and a pink lip.
Knightley kept her look simple and sleek with a slicked back up do and a dark smokey eye at the 55th BFI London Film Festival in 2011.
At the world premiere of Anna Karenina in 2012, the starlet keeps her brunette locks in a messy up do with a dramatic eye and a nude lip.
With loose curls framing her face, Knightley wears a smoky purple eye and a babydoll pink lip at the "Can A Song Save Your Life?" Party in Toronto. (2013)
Knightley attended the 18th Annual Hollywood Awards in 2014 with her hair in big soft curls.
A simple, side-parted bun with sun-kissed skin and a satin pink lip was Knightley's look at The Imitation Game New York film premiere. (2014)
Knightley attended the 2015 Writers Guild Awards with softly tousled hair, rosy cheeks and a pink lip.
Embellishing her twisted up do with a floral hairpiece, Knightley wears a light contour on her cheekbones with a berry lip at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2015.
At the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015, Knightley radiated natural beauty with her hair loosely pinned back and smokey eye.
Attending the Culture CHANEL exhibition opening in Venice in 2016, Knightley wore her loose, tousled up do with a nude pink lip.
At a Chanel Fine Jewelry dinner in 2016, the actress had sun-kissed skin and wavy hair.
At the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 Collection in Paris in 2017, Knightley wore a deep brown smoky eye with her long brunette locks in polished waves.