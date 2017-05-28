View as SlideshowBeauty Evolution

Keira Knightley, Lover of Messy Hair and a Smoky Eye, Is a Master of Effortless Red Carpet Beauty

Keira Knightley has had an impressively consistent look over the years—she's the master of disheveled French girl waves, pouty lips, and a neutral, smokey eye. The Pirates of the Caribbean actress does experiment within her signature look, and has styled her hair in a variety of lengths and colors, from blonde to dark brunette. As the face of the French house of Chanel beauty, the British beauty knows what works on the red carpet. As she returns to her infamous role as Elizabeth Swan in the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, here's a look back at her best beauty moments on the red carpet.
Getty Images/WireImage
Arriving at the London premiere of Love Actually in 2003, Knightley loosely pinned her hair back.

Getty Images/WireImage
Knightley rocked an edgy, tousled blond bob and golden smokey eye at the Pirates Of The Caribbean 2: Dead Man’s Chest premiere.

Getty Images/WireImage
Wearing her auburn locks in tousled up do, Knightley glowed with dewy skin, full lashes and a glossy red lip at Pirates Of The Caribbean 2: Dead Man’s Chest premiere in 2006.

Getty Images
Knightley attends the Toronto International Film Festival in 2007 with a '70s-inspired look, complete with big soft curls and a heavy smokey eye.

Getty Images
Dewy skin, a neutral eye with a simple bun was all that was needed for this elegant look at The Duchess world premiere in 2008.

Getty Images/WireImage
Attending the 5th International Rome Film Festival in 2010, Knightley wore her newly chopped locks in a wavy bob with a fresh face and a pink lip.

Getty Images/WireImage
Knightley kept her look simple and sleek with a slicked back up do and a dark smokey eye at the 55th BFI London Film Festival in 2011.

Getty Images
At the world premiere of Anna Karenina in 2012, the starlet keeps her brunette locks in a messy up do with a dramatic eye and a nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
With loose curls framing her face, Knightley wears a smoky purple eye and a babydoll pink lip at the "Can A Song Save Your Life?" Party in Toronto. (2013)

Getty Images/WireImage
Knightley attended the 18th Annual Hollywood Awards in 2014 with her hair in big soft curls.

Photo by Getty.
A simple, side-parted bun with sun-kissed skin and a satin pink lip was Knightley's look at The Imitation Game New York film premiere. (2014)

Getty Images/WireImage
Knightley attended the 2015 Writers Guild Awards with softly tousled hair, rosy cheeks and a pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
Embellishing her twisted up do with a floral hairpiece, Knightley wears a light contour on her cheekbones with a berry lip at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2015.

Getty Images/WireImage
At the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015, Knightley radiated natural beauty with her hair loosely pinned back and smokey eye.

Photo by Getty.
Attending the Culture CHANEL exhibition opening in Venice in 2016, Knightley wore her loose, tousled up do with a nude pink lip.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
At a Chanel Fine Jewelry dinner in 2016, the actress had sun-kissed skin and wavy hair.

Photo by Getty.
At the Chanel Cruise 2017/2018 Collection in Paris in 2017, Knightley wore a deep brown smoky eye with her long brunette locks in polished waves.

