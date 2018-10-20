Halloween

Kim Kardashian's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Kim Kardashian has always had a penchant for dressing up and an eye for a good Halloween costume. Over the years, the mogul has successfully pulled off costumes comprised of fictional characters (Wonder Woman, for example), makeup heavy looks (her 2014 skeleton was bone chilling), and actual, real-life people. In 2017, she even went for three looks in one weekend—she dressed up as Cher (along with her BFF Jonathan Cheban as Sonny Bono), Selena Quintanilla, and Madonna at the 1991 Academy Awards with Michael Jackson as her guest. The only Kardashian family member to rival that cavalcade of looks might be Kylie Jenner, whose Christina Aguilera from the "Dirrty" era costume remains a highlight of Kardashian Halloween history. Here, a look back at Kim Kardashian's best Halloween looks, from the classic to the ultra-creative.
Pur Jeans Halloween Bash
Kim Kardashian attends the Pur Jeans Halloween Bash at STK on October 31, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend Kim Kardashian's Halloween party hosted by PAMA at Stone Rose on October 30, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kim Kardashian dressed as a cheetah for Halloween on October 31, 2010. Photo courtesy of Instagram @KimKardashian.

Kim Kardashian attends Heidi Klum's Halloween party presented by AOL and Absolut Vodka at Lavo on October 31, 2010 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kim Kardashion attends the Midori Green Halloween costume party at Lavo on October 29, 2011 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kim Kardashian arrives at Kim Kardashian's Halloween party at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on October 31, 2012 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2nd annual Midori Green Halloween Party at Avenue on October 27, 2012 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kim Kardashian dressed as a skeleton for Halloween on October 31, 2014. Photo courtesy of Instagram @kimkardashian.

Kim Kardashian dressed as Anna Wintour for Halloween on October 31, 2014. Photo courtesy of Instagram @kimkardashian.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban attend the Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kim Kardashian dressed up as famed pop star, Selena Quintanilla, for Halloween on October 31, 2017. Photo courtesy of Instagram @kimkardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian dressed as Michael Jackson and Madonna at the 1991 Academy Awards for Halloween on October 31, 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty images.

