Who Needs Loungewear? Once in a while, you get pulled into the kind of night that starts with candlelight and ends under the pale glow of dawn. The best parties are the ones at which the conversation shows no sign of stopping, and before you know it everyone is sprawled out in their party dresses on the couch, fifteen rounds into "Would you rather?" and trying to figure out if there's a diner that stays open this late (or a coffee shop brewing this early). The right outfit for this kind of occasion is equal parts fancy and cozy, louche and lithe. Zip into an explosion of garnet Alexander McQueen ruffles to envelop the body, or snuggle into plush, oversized knits from Burberry, Prada and JW Anderson. Loosely structured mini dresses from Celine and Max Mara allow for freedom of movement on an impromptu dance floor or in a pillow fort. There's no need to change when the right clothes can take you from dusk to dawn and back again. Styled by Katie Grand.