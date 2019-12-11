From the Magazine

Who Needs Loungewear?

Once in a while, you get pulled into the kind of night that starts with candlelight and ends under the pale glow of dawn. The best parties are the ones at which the conversation shows no sign of stopping, and before you know it everyone is sprawled out in their party dresses on the couch, fifteen rounds into "Would you rather?" and trying to figure out if there's a diner that stays open this late (or a coffee shop brewing this early). The right outfit for this kind of occasion is equal parts fancy and cozy, louche and lithe. Zip into an explosion of garnet Alexander McQueen ruffles to envelop the body, or snuggle into plush, oversized knits from Burberry, Prada and JW Anderson. Loosely structured mini dresses from Celine and Max Mara allow for freedom of movement on an impromptu dance floor or in a pillow fort. There's no need to change when the right clothes can take you from dusk to dawn and back again. Styled by Katie Grand.
This image may contain Dance Pose, Leisure Activities, Human, Person, Performer, Plant, Flower, Blossom, Flamenco, and Dance
Photograph by Larissa Hofmann; Styled by Katie Grand.
1/9

Evie Harris wears an Alexander McQueen dress.

Photograph by Larissa Hofmann; Styled by Katie Grand.
2/9

Achenrin Madit wears a Burberry sweater; Falke tights.

Photograph by Larissa Hofmann; Styled by Katie Grand.
3/9

Evie wears a slip dress from the Marc Jacobs; Elsa Brisinger and Evie wear vintage gloves.

Photograph by Larissa Hofmann; Styled by Katie Grand.
4/9

Givenchy sandals; Antipast socks.

Photograph by Larissa Hofmann; Styled by Katie Grand.
5/9

Alexis Sundman wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane dress; vintage socks from Cenci Vintage, London. Beauty note: Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in No 04.

Photograph by Larissa Hofmann; Styled by Katie Grand.
6/9

Versace shoes.

Photograph by Larissa Hofmann; Styled by Katie Grand.
7/9

Patrycja Piekarska wears a Christopher Kane jacket and skirt.

Photograph by Larissa Hofmann; Styled by Katie Grand.
8/9

Elsa wears a Max Mara dress.

Photograph by Larissa Hofmann; Styled by Katie Grand. Hair by Luke Hersheson for Hershesons at Art + Commerce; Makeup by Val Garland for L’Oréal Paris at Streeters; Manicure by Michelle Humphrey for the GelBottle Inc. at LMC Worldwide. Models: Achenrin Madit at Premier Model Management; Evie Harris at Premier Model Management; Alexis Sundman at Next Management; Elsa Brisinger at Next Management; Patrycja Piekarska at the Society; Casting by Anita Bitton at Establishment Casting. Set design by Julia Dias at the Wall Group. Produced by Holmes Production; Photography Assistants: George Eyres, Vasilis Kalegias; Postproduction: Leverpost; Fashion Assistants: Oliver Volquardsen, Jordan Kelsey, Julia Veitch, Gianmarco Rosati, Daisy Dingley; Hair Assistants: Emma Tierney, Laura Chadwick; Makeup Assistants: Elizabeth Hsieh, Abby Lemar; Set Assistant: Kettivy Hor.
9/9

Alexis wears a Prada sweater and scarf. Achenrin wears a JW Anderson cardigan.

