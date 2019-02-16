Lee Radziwill's Best Style Moments: Timeless American Elegance in Pictures
It is of no overstatement to proclaim Lee Radziwill, who died yesterday at the age of 85, as one of the best dressed and most elegant women of modern American history. W magazine spent the better part of its first few decades in existence obsessing over her each and every style choice, and her particular take on sophistication will forever be embedded in the DNA of this publication. Even if her older sister Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis hadn't become First Lady, Radziwill would have still been destined to become an icon of America's social set. After all, she counted Truman Capote as an early friend and champion and married Prince Stanisław Albrecht Radziwill in 1959. After stints as both an actress and interior decorator, Radziwill became a PR executive at Armani and a frequent presence of both fashion week front rows and the guest lists of some of the most exclusive galas and benefits across the globe. Whether hobnobbing with Andy Warhol, stealing the show at early iterations of the Met Gala, or caught dressed down while walking the streets of New York, Radziwill was always a picture of grace and style. If while viewing some of her best style moments collected here, her choices remind you of something that went down the runway as recently as last week that's a testament to both Radziwill's timeless taste and evidence that her pictures still grace the mood boards of designers the world over and will continue to do so for decades to come. Elegance on the level of Radziwill's doesn't come around often, and when it does it's worth remembering.