Martine Rose's Spring 2018 Men's Show Took Place at a Rock Climbing Gym Outside London

Business suits for the man who goes straight from the office to the climbing gym? Not a far-fetched idea in Brooklyn, where the rock climbing scene is soaring to new heights with spaces like Brooklyn Boulders. Apparently though, the trend also has made it to London, where this week designer Martine Rose showed her Spring 2018 show at a community climbing gym. Located just outside London in Tottenham, the show was a lateral trek in itself for most attending the shows at London Men's Fashion Week—but most likely worth it. The collection included spandex shorts, plenty of conveniently-placed pockets and fanny packs, as well as an array of colors that matched the faux-rocks on the wall. There were also some women's looks throughout, as well as flashy Nike sneakers. All in all, it resembled Prada's Spring 2017 collection, which was made for the modern adventurer. But Martine Rose's collection bent toward the urban man on foot, who probably counts his steps. See every look backstage, here.
Backstage before the presentation of Martine Rose's Spring/Summer 2017 men's collection, presented during London Fashion Week Men's.
Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.
Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.
