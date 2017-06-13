Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Hair: Celebrating 31 Years of Highlights, Crimping, and Messy Waves

A young Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attended the It Takes Two film premiere in 1995 hand in hand, both wearing their hair in half up dos with full bangs.
The Olsen twins wore their hair in coordinating up-dos, tied up with little black bows, at the Spice World Hollywood premiere in 1998.
Wearing their shoulder-length blonde locks middle-parted with glossy nude lips, the Olsen twins attended the Anna and the King Los Angeles premiere in 1999.
Arriving at the Rush Hour 2 film premiere in 2001, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen both wore their highlighted hair in sleek straight styles with a subtle smoky eye.
At the 29th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2002, Ashley Olsen wore her tousled curls in a half up do, while Mary-Kate Olsen opted for a side part and a nude glossy lip.
Celebrating their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Their Achievements in Television in 2004, Mary-Kate Olsen showed off her auburn red hair color, while Ashley Olsen wore her platinum blonde up do with tousled bangs.
Both stars opted for a similar look at the 9th Annual ACE Awards in 2005, wearing an up do with dramatic smoky eye and luminous skin.
At the New York premiere of NINE in 2009, the Olsen twins both wore their blonde locks middle-parted in natural waves with a smoky taupe eye.
At the JCPenney and People StyleWatch's "Miss for a Must" event in 2011, Mary-Kate Olsen wore her hair in natural waves, while Ashley Olsen opted for a sleek low pony.
At the WSJ. Magazine's "Innovator Of The Year" Awards in 2012, Mary-Kate Olsen returned to her auburn locks and Ashley Olsen wore her blonde hair in soft waves.
At the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards, the Olsen twins both opted for a simple up do with with nude pink lips.
Attending the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, Ashley Olsen wore a tousled top knot, while Mary-Kate opted for a chic braids.
At the 2016 Costume Institute Gala, the fashion designers both wore their hair in coordinating messy styles, with minimalist makeup.
Arriving in a dramatic fashion to the 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Mary-Kate Olsen wore a copper dusted smoky eye while Ashley Olsen went for a dark taupe smoky eye.
At the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, the Olsen twins both wore their naturally tousled waves with a soft smoky eye and a nude lip.