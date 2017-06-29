Teen Queen

Millie Bobby Brown Is Already One Of Hollywood's Most Stylish Starlets at 13 Years Old

Millie Bobby Brown made her debut in the spotlight just a year ago, as Eleven on Netflix's breakout hit series, she was confined to one iconic outfit: a frilly, pink dress, a bulky blue windbreaker, knee-socks, and Chuck Taylors. It's a look that may have inspired a thousand Halloween costumes, but for Brown, it is simply a costume. Since emerging as the show's fan favorite, Brown has elevated her quick ascent to stardom with plenty of incredibly charming red carpet ensembles that manage to feel both fashion-forward and age-appropriate. At major award shows, like the Golden Globes, Brown opts for flowing, feminine dresses that don't overwhelm her petite frame, often paired with flats or small kitten heels. She's also been named as the face of Calvin Klein By Appointment, leading her to some memorable looks, including this year's MTV Movie Awards, where she donned a white sequin dress with matching cowboy boots. Here, a look back at some of her best red carpet moments.
BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Presented By BBC And Jaguar - Arrivals



Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea presented by BBC and Jaguar at SLS Hotel on August 23, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.




Millie Brown attends the Premiere of Netflix's Stranger Things at Mack Sennett Studios on July 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.




Millie Bobby Brown visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on August 31, 2016 in New York City.




Millie Bobby Brown enters "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater on September 13, 2016 in New York City.




Millie Bobby Brown at the ICM Partners Pre-Emmy Brunch on September 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.




Millie Bobby Brown attends the BBC America BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party 2016 at The London Hotel on September 17, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.




Millie Bobby Brown attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.




Millie Bobby Brown attends UNICEF's 70th Anniversary Event at United Nations Headquarters on December 12, 2016 in New York City.




Millie Bobby Brown attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.




Millie Bobby Brown arrives to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017.




Millie Bobby Brown attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.




Millie Bobby Brown attends the Calvin Klein Collection Front Row during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2017 in New York City.




Millie Bobby Brown poses in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.




Millie Bobby Brown attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: "Stranger Things" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on June 5, 2017 in New York City.




Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" For Your Consideration event at Netflix FYSee Space on June 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

