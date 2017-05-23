The 10 Best Sunscreens to Stock Up On for Summer 2017

This sunscreen is infused with probiotics and caffeine, and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes!
Pacifica Face Sunscreen, $13, target.com
Filled with grape seed oil and raspberry seed oil, Bare Republic's spray offers all the benefits you want from a sunscreen without the greasy mess.
Bare Republic Mineral SPF 40 Sport Sunscreen Spray, $17, barerepublicnaturals.com
Even out skin tone and dullness with Drunk Elephant's Umbra Tinte, while protecting skin with nourishing antioxidants.
Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30, $36, sephora.com
This naturally sourced sunscreen is customized to children's sensitive skin, and is great for adults too.
Baby Bum Premium Natural Lotion, $18, shop.trustthebum.com
This TSA-friendly sunscreen mist is the ultimate "on the go" addition that's perfect for touchups throughout the day.
AMOREPACIFIC Resort Collection Sun Protection Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, $32, sephora.com
The ultimate multi-purpose sunscreen duo that protects and sets makeup all in one stroke. Bonus points for the smoothing and blurring effects!
Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45, $30, nordstrom.com
Infused with moisturizing coconut, avocado oil, Vitamin E, COOLA's Mineral Sport Stick protects and hydrates skin.
COOLA Mineral Sport Sunscreen Stick SPF 50, $26, sephora.com
Packed with vitamins C+E and soft focus microspheres, this sunscreen protects skin while offering a radiant tint and healthy glow.
Avène Complexion Correcting Shield SPF 50+, $36, aveneusa.com
Infused with colloidal oatmeal, this sunscreen is formulated to moisturize and protect a baby's delicate skin.
Aveeno Baby Continous Protection Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 55, $10, aveeno.com
This tinted moisturizing sunscreen is infused with youth-promoting antioxidants that not only treat the skin, but also hydrate and protect.
Suntegrity "5 IN 1" Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen - Tinted Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $45, suntegrityskincare.com