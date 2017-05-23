View as SlideshowPerfect 10

The 10 Best Sunscreens to Stock Up On for Summer 2017

This summer, it’s time to retire your tanning oil and reach for the sunscreen. Fortunately, there are plenty of new offerings on the market, ranging from chic, multi-purpose sticks and setting powders to tinted creams and sunscreen mists, that serve just about every concern, including dryness, sensitivity, and anti-aging. Of course, they all offer extreme protection, thanks to the use of minerals like zinc and titanium dioxide. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping. Here's a guide to the best sunscreens to buy this summer.
This sunscreen is infused with probiotics and caffeine, and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes!

Pacifica Face Sunscreen, $13, target.com

Filled with grape seed oil and raspberry seed oil, Bare Republic's spray offers all the benefits you want from a sunscreen without the greasy mess.

Bare Republic Mineral SPF 40 Sport Sunscreen Spray, $17, barerepublicnaturals.com

Even out skin tone and dullness with Drunk Elephant's Umbra Tinte, while protecting skin with nourishing antioxidants.

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30, $36, sephora.com

This naturally sourced sunscreen is customized to children's sensitive skin, and is great for adults too.

Baby Bum Premium Natural Lotion, $18, shop.trustthebum.com

This TSA-friendly sunscreen mist is the ultimate "on the go" addition that's perfect for touchups throughout the day.

AMOREPACIFIC Resort Collection Sun Protection Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, $32, sephora.com

The ultimate multi-purpose sunscreen duo that protects and sets makeup all in one stroke. Bonus points for the smoothing and blurring effects!

Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45, $30, nordstrom.com

Infused with moisturizing coconut, avocado oil, Vitamin E, COOLA's Mineral Sport Stick protects and hydrates skin.

COOLA Mineral Sport Sunscreen Stick SPF 50, $26, sephora.com

Packed with vitamins C+E and soft focus microspheres, this sunscreen protects skin while offering a radiant tint and healthy glow.

Avène Complexion Correcting Shield SPF 50+, $36, aveneusa.com

Infused with colloidal oatmeal, this sunscreen is formulated to moisturize and protect a baby's delicate skin.

Aveeno Baby Continous Protection Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 55, $10, aveeno.com

This tinted moisturizing sunscreen is infused with youth-promoting antioxidants that not only treat the skin, but also hydrate and protect.

Suntegrity "5 IN 1" Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen - Tinted Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $45, suntegrityskincare.com

