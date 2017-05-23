Perfect 10

The 10 Best Sunscreens to Stock Up On for Summer 2017 This summer, it’s time to retire your tanning oil and reach for the sunscreen. Fortunately, there are plenty of new offerings on the market, ranging from chic, multi-purpose sticks and setting powders to tinted creams and sunscreen mists, that serve just about every concern, including dryness, sensitivity, and anti-aging. Of course, they all offer extreme protection, thanks to the use of minerals like zinc and titanium dioxide. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping. Here's a guide to the best sunscreens to buy this summer.