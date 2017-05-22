Natalia Vodianova wears a Gucci shirt, hat, and scarf; Pomellato rings; Bulgari necklace. Beauty: Guerlain Lingerie de Peau foundation in Porcelaine, Palette 5 Couleurs in Rose Barbare, La Petite Robe Noire Mascara in Noir, Météorites powder pearls in Doré, La Petite Robe Noire Lip & Cheek Tint in Pink Tie.
Natalia Vodianova wears a Balenciaga coat and dress; Preston & Olivia hat; Hermès scarf; (from top) Pomellato ring, Dale Novick Ltd. ring.
Marni dress and hat; Salvatore Ferragamo turtleneck; Gucci scarf; Sonia Boyajian Jewelry bracelets and rings; Miu Miu boots.
Marni coat; Patricia Underwood hat; M&S Schmalberg flowers; What Goes Around Comes Around scarf; brooch from Eleuteri, New York; Iradj Moini ring.
Chanel dress; Gabriela Hearst turtleneck; Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat; Lisa Eisner Jewelry necklace; John Galliano gloves; Jocelyn stole; stylist’s own arm warmers.
No. 21 top, skirt, and peplum; Tory Burch turtleneck; Gucci hat; What Goes Around Comes Around scarf; Elie Tahari stole; ring from Eleuteri, New York (right hand); Munnu the Gem Palace ring.
Miu Miu dress; Tory Burch turtleneck; Patricia Underwood hat; Maison Michel hat (underneath); M&S Schmalberg flower; Hermès scarf; Chopard necklace.
Gucci blouse, skirt, and hat; Hermès scarf; Anya Hindmarch stole; (from top) David Yurman ring, Munnu the Gem Palace ring; Marni boots; Prada bag.
Louis Vuitton turtleneck, shearling, skirt, and bag; Preston & Olivia hat; (from top) Mimi So ring, David Webb rings; stylist’s own scarf.
Chanel blouse and jacket; Lola Hats hat; What Goes Around Comes Around scarf; Verdura ring. Beauty note: Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Black Treatment will give you a grin-worthy complexion.
Marc Jacobs coat, pants, belt, and bag; Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat; What Goes Around Comes Around scarf; R13 sandals and socks.
Salvatore Ferragamo turtleneck; Preston & Olivia hat; Hermès scarf; (from left) Bahina Jewels ring, Sonia Boyajian Jewelry ring.
Prada dress and hat; Salvatore Ferragamo turtleneck; Louis Vuitton boots; Yves Salomon stole.
Miu Miu dress, coat, and shoes; Tees by Tina turtleneck; Preston & Olivia hat; Gucci scarf; Pomellato ring (right hand); David Webb ring; Tabio socks.
Art Direction by Jason Duzansky; Production by Steven Dam for Prodn at Art + Commerce; Retouching by Genevie Salazar for Gloss Studio; Production Manager: Wesley Torrance; Production Coordinator: Hanna Corrie; Photography Assistants: Ned Rogers, Max Bernetz, Michael Didyoung, Kevin Jude; Fashion Assistants: Dena Giannini, Devon Head; Production Assistant: Taryn Kelly; special thanks to Highline Stages
Fendi top and skirt; Loewe hat; Hermès scarf; Iradj Moini ring; Dior bag; Miu Miu boots. Beauty note: Legs get a lift with Guerlain Limited Edition Terracotta Jolies Jambes.