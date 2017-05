At 17, supermodel Natalia Vodianova was scouted in her native Russia and moved to Paris. The rest, as they say, is history. Throughout her career, the supermodel, now 35, has worked with legendary photographers from Bruce Weber to Patrick Demarchelier. For her W cover, Vodianova collaborated with photographer Steven Meisel and stylist Edward Enninful, wearing the best trends of 2017. See the full photo shoot here.