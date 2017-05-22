View as SlideshowA Woman of Many Hats

Natalia Vodianova, W's June/July 2017 Cover Star, Poses for Photographer Steven Meisel

At 17, supermodel Natalia Vodianova was scouted in her native Russia and moved to Paris. The rest, as they say, is history. Throughout her career, the supermodel, now 35, has worked with legendary photographers from Bruce Weber to Patrick Demarchelier. For her W cover, Vodianova collaborated with photographer Steven Meisel and stylist Edward Enninful, wearing the best trends of 2017. See the full photo shoot here.
Credit
Natalia Vodianova wears a Gucci shirt, hat, and scarf; Pomellato rings; Bulgari necklace. Beauty: <a href="https://www.guerlain.com/us/en-us/makeup/face/foundations/lingerie-de-peau-natural-perfection-skin-fusion-texture">Guerlain Lingerie de Peau foundation</a> in Porcelaine, <a href="https://www.guerlain.com/us/en-us/makeup/eyes/eyeshadows/palette-5-couleurs-nude-bold-look">Palette 5 Couleurs</a> in Rose Barbare, <a href="https://www.guerlain.com/int/en-int/makeup/eyes/mascaras/la-petite-robe-noire-mascara-volume-curl-length-definition">La Petite Robe Noire Mascara</a> in Noir, <a href="https://www.guerlain.com/us/en-us/makeup/guerlain-make-icons/meteorites/meteorites-light-revealing-pearls-powder">Météorites powder pearls</a> in Doré, <a href="https://www.guerlain.com/int/en-int/makeup/face/blushes/la-petite-robe-noire-lipcheek-tinted-gel-cheeks-and-lips">La Petite Robe Noire Lip &amp; Cheek Tint</a> in Pink Tie.
Photograph by Steven Meisel. Styled by Edward Enninful. Hair by Guido for Redken. Makeup by Pat McGrath for Pat McGrath Labs. Manicure by Jin Soon Choi for JINsoon.
Natalia Vodianova wears a Balenciaga coat and dress; Preston & Olivia hat; Hermès scarf; (from top) Pomellato ring, Dale Novick Ltd. ring.

Marni dress and hat; Salvatore Ferragamo turtleneck; Gucci scarf; Sonia Boyajian Jewelry bracelets and rings; Miu Miu boots.

Marni coat; Patricia Underwood hat; M&S Schmalberg flowers; What Goes Around Comes Around scarf; brooch from Eleuteri, New York; Iradj Moini ring.

Chanel dress; Gabriela Hearst turtleneck; Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat; Lisa Eisner Jewelry necklace; John Galliano gloves; Jocelyn stole; stylist’s own arm warmers.

No. 21 top, skirt, and peplum;  Tory Burch turtleneck; Gucci hat; What Goes Around Comes Around scarf; Elie Tahari stole;  ring from Eleuteri, New York (right hand); Munnu the Gem Palace ring.

Miu Miu dress; Tory Burch turtleneck; Patricia Underwood hat; Maison Michel hat (underneath); M&S Schmalberg flower; Hermès scarf; Chopard necklace.

Gucci blouse, skirt, and hat; Hermès scarf; Anya Hindmarch stole;  (from top) David Yurman ring, Munnu the Gem Palace  ring; Marni boots; Prada bag.

Louis Vuitton turtleneck, shearling,  skirt, and bag; Preston & Olivia hat; (from top)  Mimi So ring, David Webb  rings; stylist’s own scarf.

Chanel blouse and jacket; Lola Hats hat; What Goes Around Comes Around scarf; Verdura  ring. Beauty note: Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Black Treatment will give you a grin-worthy complexion.

Marc Jacobs coat, pants, belt, and bag; Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat; What Goes Around Comes Around scarf; R13 sandals and  socks.

Salvatore Ferragamo turtleneck; Preston & Olivia hat; Hermès scarf; (from left) Bahina Jewels ring, Sonia Boyajian Jewelry ring.

Prada dress and hat; Salvatore Ferragamo turtleneck; Louis Vuitton boots; Yves Salomon  stole.

Miu Miu dress, coat, and shoes;  Tees by Tina turtleneck; Preston & Olivia hat; Gucci scarf; Pomellato ring  (right hand); David Webb ring; Tabio socks.

Photographs by Steven Meisel; Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Guido for Redken; makeup by Pat McGrath for Pat McGrath Labs; manicure by Jin Soon Choi for JINsoon.

Art Direction by Jason Duzansky; Production by Steven Dam for Prodn at Art + Commerce; Retouching by Genevie Salazar for Gloss Studio; Production Manager: Wesley Torrance; Production Coordinator: Hanna Corrie; Photography Assistants: Ned Rogers, Max Bernetz, Michael Didyoung, Kevin Jude; Fashion Assistants: Dena Giannini, Devon Head; Production Assistant: Taryn Kelly; special thanks to Highline Stages

Fendi top and skirt; Loewe hat; Hermès scarf; Iradj Moini ring; Dior bag;  Miu Miu boots. Beauty note: Legs get a lift with  Guerlain Limited Edition Terracotta Jolies Jambes.

Keywords

Natalia VodianovaSteven Meisel