An Exploration of Nicole Kidman's Always Elegant Hairstyles, from Natural Curls to Glamorous Updos

Known for her piercing blue eyes and luminous, porcelain skin, Australian actress Nicole Kidman has always been a red carpet standout. Although, the Big Little Lies star can be adventurous with her wardrobe on the red carpet, Kidman's natural makeup--consisting of rosy cheeks, a swipe of mascara on the eye and a nude lip--has become her signature. But she's never been afraid to take risks with her hair, and has experimented with a variety of colors, from platinum blonde to auburn and red, and styles throughout the years. Here, we take a look back at Nicole Kidman's most memorable red carpet moments.