An Exploration of Nicole Kidman's Always Elegant Hairstyles, from Natural Curls to Glamorous Updos

Known for her piercing blue eyes and luminous, porcelain skin, Australian actress Nicole Kidman has always been a red carpet standout. Although, the Big Little Lies star can be adventurous with her wardrobe on the red carpet, Kidman's natural makeup--consisting of rosy cheeks, a swipe of mascara on the eye and a nude lip--has become her signature. But she's never been afraid to take risks with her hair, and has experimented with a variety of colors, from platinum blonde to auburn and red, and styles throughout the years. Here, we take a look back at Nicole Kidman's most memorable red carpet moments.
A young Nicole Kidman hit the streets of Los Angeles with Tom Cruise in 1990. The actress wore a plain white button down and jeans, and left her hair in bouncy, windswept curls.
Photo by Getty.
At the 1991 63rd Annual Academy Awards, Kidman wore her tight curls in a loose up do with tousled curls framing her face with a red lip.

Photo by Getty.
Kidman attended the California premiere of A Few Good Men in 1992 wearing her blonde locks in relaxed curls with a bold, mauve lip.

Photo by Getty.
At the 69th Annual Academy Awards in 1997, Kidman wore her hair in an elegant up do with a hint of cream blush on the cheeks paired with a burgundy red lip.

Photo by Getty.
The actress wore her hair in a high pony with a taupe smoky and a nude lip at the Mission Impossible 2 film premiere in 2000.

Photo by Getty.
The Australian beauty wore her newly chopped strawberry blonde locks in a tight curls with a nude, glossy lip at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hours in 2002.

Photo by Getty.
Kidman was glowing as she celebrated her Oscar win for her role in The Hours in 2003.

Photo by Getty.
Creamy, porcelain skin with a sleek, low pony with loose curls was Kidman's look at the 2004 Venice Film Festival.

Photo by Getty.
Kidman kept her look clean and simple at the 78th Annual Academy Awards in 2006 wearing her blonde locks straight and side-parted with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a rose pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
At the London premiere of Australia in 2008, Kidman wore her hair in a low, sleek bun with a luminous skin and a berry pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
The actress wore her auburn locks in big loose curls with a subtle cat eye at the 2010 HFPA Installation Luncheon.

Photo by Getty.
At the 83rd Annual Academy Awards, Kidman wore her hair in a sleek pony with side swept bangs and a pink nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
Kidman arrived at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2012 wearing her strawberry blonde locks in relaxed curls with a glossy, nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
Kidman wore her platinum bob in soft curls with dewy skin and a nude lip at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2013.

Photo by Getty.
Kidman wore her strawberry blonde locks side-parted in relaxed curls with a hint of blush on the cheeks at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015.

Photo by Getty.
At the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Kidman wears an elegant, twisted low pony with a nude, pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
At the 8th Annual Governors Awards in 2016, Kidman wore her shoulder-length platinum locks middle-parted with a light contour on the cheekbones with a glossy pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
Stunning at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in 2017, Kidman wore her hair in an elegant up do with loose curls framing her face, with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a satin, red lip.

Tony Barson
Kidman went for a minimalist look, with wavy hair and subtle makeup, at a photocall for "The Killing Of A Sacred Deer" during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2017.

George Pimentel
The actress looked classic at the Cannes Film Festival, with her long, straight hair, stud earrings, and matte red lip.

Tony Barson
Nicole Kidman attended the "Top Of The Lake: China Girl" photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017, wearing her hair in a teased, messy braid.

Tony Barson
Nicole Kidman wore her blonde hair in beachy waves with a soft pink lip and a rosy hue on her cheeks at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Tony Barson
Nicole Kidman wore her hair in a sleek topknot with a few loose, face-framing pieces at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Stuart C. Wilson
Nicole Kidman looked casual--for her--at the Glamour Women of The Year awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6, 2017 in London, England, with a berry-colored lip and loosely curled hair.

