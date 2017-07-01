In a more classic Hollywood look than often seen on Anderson, she attends a watch party for the 65th annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, March 1993. Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.
In 1999, Anderson attended the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a simple white gown — more daring than the previous two looks, yet still markedly toned down from much of her late-'90s wardrobe. Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage.
At the British Fashion Awards in 2003, Anderson, wearing a wide-lapeled white pantsuit, rubbed shoulders with British designer Stella McCartney in London, England, September 2003. Photo by Getty Images.
Photographer David LaChapelle photographed Anderson for numerous magazines throughout her career, including Interview, Flaunt, and GQ Germany. Here, they appear together at the Vegas Supernova launch party at Selfridges in London, England, April 2005. Photo by J. Quinton/WireImage.
At the Valentino V fragrance launch in 2005, Anderson — in an espresso-colored dress with black patent belt — appeared with photographer Sante D'Orazio in New York, New York, May 2005. Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage.
Anderson, who two years prior had been a Viva Glam posterchild, appeared at the New York Fashion Week Fall 2006 MAC Chinese New Year party, February 2006. Photo by Getty Images.
Later that same week, Anderson hosted the PETA Fashion Week party, preempting the current menswear-inspired jacket-as-dress trend by about a decade. Photo by Getty Images.
Anderson hosted the MAC Viva Glam IV Fashion Cares party, flanked by DSquared2 designers Dan and Dean Caten and wearing their design, in New York, New York, June 2006. Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage.
Pamela Anderson, in a gold lurex dress, met designer Vivienne Westwood backstage at her London Fashion Week Spring 2009 show in September, 2008. They presumably hit it off, as Anderson soon became the new face of Vivienne Westwood's eponymous label, appearing in several of her shows and frequently accompanying the designer to industry events. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage.
Pamela Anderson walks Vivienne Westwood Fall 2009 at Paris Fashion Week, March 2009. Photo by Alain Benainous/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.
Pamela Anderson walks Vivienne Westwood Fall 2009 at Paris Fashion Week, March 2009. Photo by Frederic Souloy/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.
Pamela Anderson sat front row at Vivienne Westwood's Spring 2014 show in Paris, France, September 2013. Photo by Getty Images.
Pamela Anderson, in Vivienne Westwood, with the designer at the launch of the Pamela Anderson Foundation in Cannes, France, May 2014. Photo by Getty Images.
In a navy dress with black leather detailing, Pamela Anderson attends the Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" in Los Angeles, California, March 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Pamela Anderson supports Vivienne Westwood both by wearing the designer and attending her book discussion in London, October 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Pamela Anderson opts for a strapless printed Vivienne Westwood dress at the Best Award Gala 40th Edition in Paris, January 2017. Photo by Getty Images.
Pamela Anderson throws her coat over her shoulder to benevolently deliver vegan cheeseburgers to Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, February 2017. Photo by Getty Images.
Pamela Anderson makes her Paris Fashion Week circuit again in Westwood, March 2017. Photo by Getty Images.
Pamela Anderson heads to Monaco after turning up at the Cannes Film Festival, May 2017. Photo by Getty Images.
Pamela Anderson before she jumped into the ocean in a lace and rhinestone adorned gown in Marbella, Spain, May 2017. Photo by Getty Images.
Pamela Anderson steals the show from Kelly Rohrbach in a sequined gown at the world premiere of Baywatch in South Beach, May 2017. Photo by Getty Images.