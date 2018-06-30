We Need to Talk About Pete Wentz's Hair

This is the Pete Wentz we were introduced to in the early aughts, and this is the emo-lite hair style he started with in 2004.
By the time 2006 crept upon us, Pete Wentz was rocking what appears to be some Fantasia Barrino inspired red streaks.
At MTV's Latin America Awards in 2009, Wentz buzzed it off. What he lost in emo points he gained in mainstream popularity (as did the rest of Fall Out Boy by this point in time).
Wentz left the flat iron at home for one day in 2011, and embraced his natural curly texture.
With this hair length, beard length, and off-center smirk, Pete Wentz looked like he could have been cast as Paul Rudd's younger brother in 2013.
The hair style Wentz kept up in 2013 is impressively vertical and representative of the upward mobility of his entertainment career, quite honestly.
If you're famous with an inclination towards radical hair change you have to go blonde at some point. In 2014, Wentz proved he was no exception to the rule.
The short fuschia hair he kept for his musical performances in 2015 is peak Wentz.
In late 2015, Wentz began to swing back to his emo hair style roots with the slight flat-ironed spike (and his actual roots are showing, too, but it's a look).
Long on the top, short on the sides, and TK was the bassist's style of choice in 2017.
January 2018 saw a Steve Jobs turtleneck
And here we are in June 2018, with Pete Wentz and a Wes Anderson kind of vibe on his head. We should have seen this coming, but somehow it remains one of the more shocking elements of Wentz's contemporary look.