Meet the New Class of Philanthropists, from Ashton Kutcher to Stella McCartney

In the Donald Trump era, when so many civil liberties and progressive organizations are under threat, it's not enough to make donations from the comfort of your home or to sign social media petitions to voice your concerns. But how to channel activism through action? Meet the new class of globe-trotting philanthropists. From Hollywood to fashion, from Ashton Kutcher to Karlie Kloss and Gabriela Hearst and Diane von Furstenberg, they're leading the path in meaningful ways to help others, here in the United States and abroad. And for them, making the world a better place is their best reward. As Hearst says, “However big or small your spotlight is, you have to focus it on issues beyond yourself.”
Natalia Vodianova and Stella McCartney (from left), in London. Vodianova and McCartney both wear Stella McCartney.
Photograph by Mary McCartney; Hair by Lewis Pallett for Kerastase Couture Styling Range at Eighteen Management; makeup by jane bradley for MAC; photography assistant: Ryan O’Toole.
Photograph by Chris Brooks; Sittings editor: Esmé René.
Diane von Furstenberg with the DVF Award winners at the United Nations, in New York, from left: Jane Goodall, Baljeet Sandhu, Louise Dubé, von Furstenberg, Yoani Sánchez, and Karlie Kloss.

Photograph by Mark Seliger, Styled by Samantha McMillen; digital technician: John Kelsey; photography assistants: Embry Lopez, Jackson Adair
Ashton Kutcher, on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. Kutcher wears Gap jacket; AG jeans.

Photograph by Martien Mulder, Styled by Sarah Zendejas; air by Takuya Sugawara for Kiehl’s; Makeup by Gina Daddona for Chanel; photography assistant: Frank Mueller.
Mala Gaonkar and Sema Sgaier (from left), in New York. Sgaier wears Josie Natori blouse; her own jewelry. Gaonkar wears her own clothes and jewelry.

Photograph by Mark Seliger, Styled by Ethel Park; Hair by Miki for Kerastase Paris; Makeup by Asami Taguchi for Nars at Frank Reps; digital technician: Sonny Fabbri; photography assistants: John Kelsey, Mike Skigen, William Wu; fashion assistant: Costa Andrinopoulos. all wear Tory Burch or Tory Sport
From left: Saudia Davis, Constance Jablonski, Tory Burch, Anita Shepherd, Kate Bosworth, and Yasmin Green, in New York.

Photograph by Timon Afinsky for Supernova
Mario Testino with Natalia Vodianova, her children Lucas, Neva, and Viktor (middle, from left), and villagers at the Parque Teresita opening in Urubamba, Peru.

Photograph by Mark Seliger, Styled by Ethel Park; Hair by Miki for Kerastase paris; Makeup by Asami Taguchi for Nars at Frank Reps; digital technician: Sonny Fabbri; photography assistants: John Kelsey, Mike Skigen, William Wu; fashion assistant: Costa Andrinopoulos. Gabriela Hearst wears clothes from her collection; her own jewelry and belt. Austin Hearst wears his own clothes.
Gabriela Hearst, wearing the sweater she designed to benefit Planned Parenthood, and Austin Hearst at home in New York.