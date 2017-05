Meet the New Class of Philanthropists, from Ashton Kutcher to Stella McCartney

In the Donald Trump era, when so many civil liberties and progressive organizations are under threat, it's not enough to make donations from the comfort of your home or to sign social media petitions to voice your concerns. But how to channel activism through action? Meet the new class of globe-trotting philanthropists. From Hollywood to fashion, from Ashton Kutcher to Karlie Kloss and Gabriela Hearst and Diane von Furstenberg, they're leading the path in meaningful ways to help others, here in the United States and abroad. And for them, making the world a better place is their best reward. As Hearst says, “However big or small your spotlight is, you have to focus it on issues beyond yourself.”