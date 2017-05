Cannes 2017: How Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Get Glam For the Red Carpet

As our favorite A-listers celebrate the Cannes Film Festival alongside the French Rivieria in grand fashion, take a closer look behind the scenes as these style stars add the finishing touches to their glamorous red carpet looks. Models Bella Hadid and Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio posed with their glam squad as they added the final touchups to their dewy complexions, while actresses Lily Collins and Susan Sarandon completed their sleek hair dos. Model Thylane Blondeau and actress Elle Fanning showed off their completed beauty looks, while singer Rihanna posed in a dramatic fashion wearing an elegant up do. Here, a closer look at the best pre-Cannes beauty moments.