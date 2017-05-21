View as SlideshowBest of Instagram

Cannes 2017: How Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Get Glam For the Red Carpet

As our favorite A-listers celebrate the Cannes Film Festival alongside the French Rivieria in grand fashion, take a closer look behind the scenes as these style stars add the finishing touches to their glamorous red carpet looks. Models Bella Hadid and Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio posed with their glam squad as they added the final touchups to their dewy complexions, while actresses Lily Collins and Susan Sarandon completed their sleek hair dos. Model Thylane Blondeau and actress Elle Fanning showed off their completed beauty looks, while singer Rihanna posed in a dramatic fashion wearing an elegant up do. Here, a closer look at the best pre-Cannes beauty moments.
Model Bella Hadid poses with her glam team as they put the finishing touches on her sleek cat eye and tousled bob.
Photo by @bellahadid
Model Bella Hadid poses with her glam team as they put the finishing touches on her sleek cat eye and tousled bob.

Photo by @joycebonelli
Model Emily Ratajkowski bares it all before stepping out on the red carpet wearing faux bangs and a golden smoky eye.

Photo by @elizabethstewart1
Actress Jessica Chastain is all smiles with her glam team as they add the last touches to her polished red manicure.

Photo by @giannandreahair
Sporting her platinum pixie cut with a dramatic smoky eye, actress Kristen Stewart poses with hairstylist Giannandrea moments before hitting the red carpet.

Photo by @eliottbliss
Actress Marion Cotillard adds the final touches to her outfit that paired perfectly with her tousled waves and natural face.

Photo by @jenatkinhair
Hairstylist Jen Atkin adds a chic ribbon embellishment to actress Lily Collins' sleek, high pony while makeup artist Vincent Oquendo adds a touch of highlighter.

Photo by @makeupvincent
Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo finishes off Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio's final look with a heavy contour on the cheekbones and a vampy burgundy lip.

Photo by @susansarandon
Actress Susan Sarandon gets ready with her team as they add voluminous curls and nude pink lip to her final look.

Photo by @thylaneblondeau
L'Oréal beauties Thylane Blondeau and actress Elle Fanning take a quick pose before hitting the red carpet.

Photo by @badgalriri
Singer Rihanna poses in a dramatic Dior gown wearing her hair in a sleek up do with a nude lip paired with chic white sunglasses.

