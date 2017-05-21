Cannes 2017: How Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Get Glam For the Red Carpet

Model Bella Hadid poses with her glam team as they put the finishing touches on her sleek cat eye and tousled bob.
Model Emily Ratajkowski bares it all before stepping out on the red carpet wearing faux bangs and a golden smoky eye.
Actress Jessica Chastain is all smiles with her glam team as they add the last touches to her polished red manicure.
Sporting her platinum pixie cut with a dramatic smoky eye, actress Kristen Stewart poses with hairstylist Giannandrea moments before hitting the red carpet.
Actress Marion Cotillard adds the final touches to her outfit that paired perfectly with her tousled waves and natural face.
Hairstylist Jen Atkin adds a chic ribbon embellishment to actress Lily Collins' sleek, high pony while makeup artist Vincent Oquendo adds a touch of highlighter.
Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo finishes off Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio's final look with a heavy contour on the cheekbones and a vampy burgundy lip.
Actress Susan Sarandon gets ready with her team as they add voluminous curls and nude pink lip to her final look.
L'Oréal beauties Thylane Blondeau and actress Elle Fanning take a quick pose before hitting the red carpet.
Singer Rihanna poses in a dramatic Dior gown wearing her hair in a sleek up do with a nude lip paired with chic white sunglasses.