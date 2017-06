How Cool Girls like Cara Delevingne and Zendaya Wear Ruffles

When it comes to pulling off a uber romantic, fairy-tale like ensemble on the red carpet, there is no better route to go than a gown cascading with ruffles. Whether micro and mainly decorative, or major and dramatic, the wavy embellishment evokes a princess-like feeling that still exudes confidence and looks extremely fashion-forward. Earlier this week, Cara Delevingne stepped out in a sheer turquoise Buberry gown with ruffles down the bust, which when paired with a studded belt and her newly shaved head looked incredibly modern and cool. At this year's Academy Awards, on the other hand, Brie Larson wore a custom black velvet Monse gown that featured a ruffled train, giving the ensemble a chic, Old Hollywood feel. Insta-girls, such as Kendall Jenner , have also made the trend street-worthy, as the model recently wore a ruffled mini dress with matching white heels for a day out in New York City. For more of the best celebrity moments of the trend, click through.