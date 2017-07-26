Style Evolution

Sandra Bullock's Style Evolution, From America's Sweetheart to Oscar Winner

Sandra Bullock made her film debut 30 years ago, with a minor role in the 1987 thriller Hangmen. In the following decades, she's gone on to win an Academy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Golden Globe, among many other awards. Such accolades have made the actress a staple on the awards circuit red carpet, where she mixes it up from year to year. To take home her Best Actress trophy in 2010, Bullock stunned in a shimmering champagne-hued Marchesa gown; four years later, nominated once again, this time for her role in Gravity, she opted for a much more subtle number, a strapless navy mermaid gown by Alexander McQueen. The actress is also not afraid to take on a bold color, as evidenced by her 2010 violet Bottega Venetta gown that she wore to the 2010 Golden Globes, and a color-blocked number by Prabal Gurung at the 2014 ceremony. Here, a look at the Oscar winner's looks over the years.
Credit
63rd Venice Film Festival : &#39;Infamous&#39; - Premiere
Getty
1/24

Sandra Bullock arrives at the 'Infamous' premiere on the second day of the 63rd Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2006 in Venice, Italy.

Getty
2/24

Sandra Bullock arrives to the 78th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on March 5, 2006 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
3/24

Sandra Bullock attends the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
4/24

Sandra Bullock arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2010 held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 6, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
5/24

Sandra Bullock attends the 15th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at The Paladium on January 15, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
6/24

Sandra Bullock attends the 67th Annual Golden Globes Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty
7/24

Sandra Bullock arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
8/24

Sandra Bullock during 12th Annual BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards at Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California, United States.

Getty
9/24

Sandra Bullock during 9th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Getty
10/24

Sandra Bullock arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on February 27, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.

Getty
11/24

Sandra Bullock arrives on the red carpet for the 68th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011.

Getty
12/24

Sandra Bullock attends the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 23, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
13/24

Sandra Bullock arrives at The 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
14/24

Sandra Bullock during 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, United States.

Getty
15/24

Sandra Bullock arrives at the 85th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
16/24

Sandra Bullock attends the Gravity premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 1, 2013 in New York City.

Getty
17/24

Sandra Bullock arrives at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty
18/24

Sandra Bullock arrives at the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at Barker Hangar on January 16, 2014 in Santa Monica, California.

Getty
19/24

Sandra Bullock arrives at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
20/24

Sandra Bullock poses at her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 25, 2013 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
21/24

Sandra Bullock attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
22/24

Sandra Bullock attends the 66th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 25, 2014 in Century City, California.

Getty
23/24

Sandra Bullock arrives at the Women In Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on June 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
24/24

Sandra Bullock arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Our Brand Is Crisis' at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Keywords

Awards SeasonGravityRed CarpetSandra BullockStyle Evolution