Get the Look

Selena Gomez Wore the Perfect Summer Outfit Selena Gomez has a new hit single out ‘Bad Liar’, a new boyfriend, The Weeknd, and was recently the producer on the highly anticipated Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, which has been confirmed for a second season. Not only that, Gomez is also one of the best dressed women in Hollywood. Most recently, the actress and pop star stepped out in a cool, chic summer look, wearing a patent leather dress over an easy red t-shirt and Gucci sneakers. Here, how to get the look.