View as SlideshowGet the Look

Selena Gomez Wore the Perfect Summer Outfit

Selena Gomez has a new hit single out ‘Bad Liar’, a new boyfriend, The Weeknd, and was recently the producer on the highly anticipated Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, which has been confirmed for a second season. Not only that, Gomez is also one of the best dressed women in Hollywood. Most recently, the actress and pop star stepped out in a cool, chic summer look, wearing a patent leather dress over an easy red t-shirt and Gucci sneakers. Here, how to get the look.
Credit
1/23
2/23

Rag & Bone, Croft Suede Mini Dress, $1,095, net-a-porter.com.

3/23

Miu Miu, Appliquéd denim mini dress, $1,355, net-a-porter.com.

4/23

Kenzo, Faux Patent Leather MiniSKirt, $275, farfetch.com.

5/23

Adam Selman, Denim Overall Dress, $317, farfetch.com

6/23

DKNY, Stretch- Crepe Jumpsuit, $200, net-a-porter.com.

7/23

Steve J & Yoni P, Denim Overall Dress, $401, farfetch.com.

8/23

Tory Burch, Amore T-Shirt, $110, farfetch.com

9/23

Comme Des Garcons Play, Embroidered Heart T-Shirt, $92, farfetch.com.

10/23

  1. Givenchy, Apocalypse Cactus- Print Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, $437, matchesfashion.com.

11/23

Re/ Done Originals, X Hanes 1970 Boyfriend Tshirt, $112, matchesfashion.com.

12/23

M.I.H. Jeans, Nora Striped Cotton- Jersey T-Shirt, $106, matchesfashion.com.

13/23

Max Mara, Orchis Stretch-Crepe Top, $675, net-a-porter.com.

14/23

Marc Jacobs, Embroidered Sneakers, $347, farfetch.com.

15/23

Valentino, Colour-block leather low-top trainer, $531, matchesfashion.com.

16/23

Acne Studios, Adriana Leather Trainers, $387, matchesfashion.com.

17/23

Gucci, New Ace Faux-Pearl Embellished Leather Trainers, $862, matchesfashion.com

18/23

Proenza Schouler, Crossover-Strap Leather Low-Top Trainers, $400, matchesfashion.com.

19/23

Common Projects, Achilles Patent Leather Sneaker, $430, modaoperandi.com.

20/23

Charlotte Chesnais, Double Ring, $755, farfetch.com

21/23

CVC Stones, Active Ring, $2,800, theline.com.

22/23

Spinelli Kilcollin, Libra- 3 Linked Rings, $3,000, theline.com.

23/23

Chloe, Gold-Tone Ring, $345, net-a-porter.com.

Keywords

Selena GomezSummerSneakers