Selena Gomez Wore the Perfect Summer Outfit

Rag & Bone, Croft Suede Mini Dress, $1,095, net-a-porter.com.
Miu Miu, Appliquéd denim mini dress, $1,355, net-a-porter.com.
Kenzo, Faux Patent Leather MiniSKirt, $275, farfetch.com.
Adam Selman, Denim Overall Dress, $317, farfetch.com
DKNY, Stretch- Crepe Jumpsuit, $200, net-a-porter.com.
Steve J & Yoni P, Denim Overall Dress, $401, farfetch.com.
Tory Burch, Amore T-Shirt, $110, farfetch.com
Comme Des Garcons Play, Embroidered Heart T-Shirt, $92, farfetch.com.
Re/ Done Originals, X Hanes 1970 Boyfriend Tshirt, $112, matchesfashion.com.
M.I.H. Jeans, Nora Striped Cotton- Jersey T-Shirt, $106, matchesfashion.com.
Max Mara, Orchis Stretch-Crepe Top, $675, net-a-porter.com.
Marc Jacobs, Embroidered Sneakers, $347, farfetch.com.
Valentino, Colour-block leather low-top trainer, $531, matchesfashion.com.
Acne Studios, Adriana Leather Trainers, $387, matchesfashion.com.
Gucci, New Ace Faux-Pearl Embellished Leather Trainers, $862, matchesfashion.com
Proenza Schouler, Crossover-Strap Leather Low-Top Trainers, $400, matchesfashion.com.
Common Projects, Achilles Patent Leather Sneaker, $430, modaoperandi.com.
Charlotte Chesnais, Double Ring, $755, farfetch.com
CVC Stones, Active Ring, $2,800, theline.com.
Spinelli Kilcollin, Libra- 3 Linked Rings, $3,000, theline.com.
Chloe, Gold-Tone Ring, $345, net-a-porter.com.