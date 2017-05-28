View as SlideshowEscape Plan

21 Summer Must-Haves According to W's Editors

Whether you're traveling to Bermuda to watch the America’s Cup in Bermuda or staying at home, there's to better time to give your wardrobe a refresh than the beginning of summer. "Choosing my outfits will be half the fun!” jokes W's fashion market and accessories director Rickie de Sole. From a perfect brown leather handbag and a practical suitcase to a pair of bold, statement earrings and some playful flats, here's a guide to what’s on our wish list this summer. Shop all the pieces now.
“I’m looking forward not only to going to the America’s Cup in Bermuda, where one of my closest friends from college is racing with the Oracle Team USA, but also to Peru, for another friend’s wedding. Choosing my outfits will be half the fun!” -Rickie de Sole, Fashion Market and Accessories Director <p>Alaïa top, $1,735, and skirt, $3,115, Bergdorf Goodman, 800.558.1855;  Hervé Van der Straeten earrings, $366, vanderstraeten.fr; Clyde hat, $214, clyde .world. </p>
Photographs by Jeff Henrikson, Styled by Zara Zachrisson; Hair by Tamas Tuzes for Bumble and Bumble at L’atelier NYC; makeup by Asami Taguchi for Giorgio Armani at Frank Reps; manicure by Dawn Sterling for dior vernis at mam-nyc; set design by Bette Adams at Mary Howard Studio; photography assistant: Jordan Zuppa; fashion assistant: Sara Van Pee; model: Alanna Arrington at Next models
Loewe bag, $3,150, Loewe, Miami, 305.576.7601.

 La DoubleJ dress, $680, ladoublej.com.

Lola Hats hat, $225, Saks Fifth Avenue, 888.458.7257.

Alice Cicolini earrings, $3,815, Grange Hall, Dallas, 214.443.0600.

Hermès sandals, $740, Hermès, New York, 212.751.3181.

 “When it comes to earrings, I usually stick with classic gold or silver, but this season I’m really into color! These patinaed brass ones are surprisingly lightweight.” -Schanel Bakkouche, Jewelry Assistant

Annie Costello Brown Earrings, $219, anniecostellobrown.com; Stella Mccartney Swimwear bathing suit, $245, Stella McCartney, New York, 212.255.1556.

“This L.A. brand, run by a collective of smart, creative women,  perfectly captures the essence of summer with its breezy printed-cotton shirts and dresses.” -Caroline Grosso, Senior Digital Fashion Editor

Dôen Top, $135, shopdoen.com 

“How fun is a fistful of these summery gems?” -Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor

Dale Novick Rings, $10,000 and $6,000 (from top),  dalenovickltd.com 

“I love Rimowa’s lightweight and virtually indestructible  suitcases. A new electronic feature that allows you to check  the bag before you even leave home is my kind of upgrade.” -Karin Nelson, Senior Features Editor

Rimowa Suitcase, $810, rimowa.com 

 “This bikini has just the sort of marigold hue you’ll want to wear by the sea.” -Sarah Zendejas, Fashion Market Editor

Araks Swimsuit, $200 (top) and $105 (bottom), araks.com

“True to the Italian brand’s bohemian aesthetic, this vibrant tote speaks to the traveler in me.” -Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant

Etro Bag, $2,070, etro.com 

“During the Milan fall shows, I took a side trip to the 2017 MIDO Eyewear Show, the world’s largest optical exhibition. I saw a lot of great frames, but I was especially struck by these sleek gold ones.” -Nora Milch, Senior Accessories Editor

Linda Farrow Sunglasses, $750,  lindafarrow.com 

“I’m not sure which I’m more in love with: the light, sheer shades or the petite packaging.” -Mia Adorante, Beauty And Health Editor

Tom Ford Lip Balm, $36, tomford.com 

“Inspired by their Persian roots, the sisters Maryam and Marjan Malakpour sourced vintage floral tapestries to reinvigorate their classic styles with an element of escapism.” -Sam Walker, Accessories And Men’s Market Editor

Newbark Slides, $395, newbark.com 

“There is no better place to catch the action at the America’s Cup in Bermuda than at this hotel, which is the official host for the event. Bonus: The stately property, which dates back to 1885, had a top-to-bottom renovation last year.” -Armand Limnander, Executive Editor

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club Hotel, hamiltonprincess.com 

