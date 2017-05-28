21 Summer Must-Haves According to W's Editors

“I’m looking forward not only to going to the America’s Cup in Bermuda, where one of my closest friends from college is racing with the Oracle Team USA, but also to Peru, for another friend’s wedding. Choosing my outfits will be half the fun!” -Rickie de Sole, Fashion Market and Accessories Director
Alaïa top, $1,735, and skirt, $3,115, Bergdorf Goodman, 800.558.1855; Hervé Van der Straeten earrings, $366, vanderstraeten.fr; Clyde hat, $214, clyde .world.
Loewe bag, $3,150, Loewe, Miami, 305.576.7601.
La DoubleJ dress, $680, ladoublej.com.
Lola Hats hat, $225, Saks Fifth Avenue, 888.458.7257.
Alice Cicolini earrings, $3,815, Grange Hall, Dallas, 214.443.0600.
Hermès sandals, $740, Hermès, New York, 212.751.3181.
“When it comes to earrings, I usually stick with classic gold or silver, but this season I’m really into color! These patinaed brass ones are surprisingly lightweight.” -Schanel Bakkouche, Jewelry Assistant
Annie Costello Brown Earrings, $219, anniecostellobrown.com; Stella Mccartney Swimwear bathing suit, $245, Stella McCartney, New York, 212.255.1556.
“This L.A. brand, run by a collective of smart, creative women, perfectly captures the essence of summer with its breezy printed-cotton shirts and dresses.” -Caroline Grosso, Senior Digital Fashion Editor
Dôen Top, $135, shopdoen.com
“How fun is a fistful of these summery gems?” -Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor
Dale Novick Rings, $10,000 and $6,000 (from top), dalenovickltd.com
“I love Rimowa’s lightweight and virtually indestructible suitcases. A new electronic feature that allows you to check the bag before you even leave home is my kind of upgrade.” -Karin Nelson, Senior Features Editor
Rimowa Suitcase, $810, rimowa.com
“This bikini has just the sort of marigold hue you’ll want to wear by the sea.” -Sarah Zendejas, Fashion Market Editor
Araks Swimsuit, $200 (top) and $105 (bottom), araks.com
“True to the Italian brand’s bohemian aesthetic, this vibrant tote speaks to the traveler in me.” -Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant
Etro Bag, $2,070, etro.com
“During the Milan fall shows, I took a side trip to the 2017 MIDO Eyewear Show, the world’s largest optical exhibition. I saw a lot of great frames, but I was especially struck by these sleek gold ones.” -Nora Milch, Senior Accessories Editor
Linda Farrow Sunglasses, $750, lindafarrow.com
“I’m not sure which I’m more in love with: the light, sheer shades or the petite packaging.” -Mia Adorante, Beauty And Health Editor
Tom Ford Lip Balm, $36, tomford.com
“Inspired by their Persian roots, the sisters Maryam and Marjan Malakpour sourced vintage floral tapestries to reinvigorate their classic styles with an element of escapism.” -Sam Walker, Accessories And Men’s Market Editor
Newbark Slides, $395, newbark.com
“There is no better place to catch the action at the America’s Cup in Bermuda than at this hotel, which is the official host for the event. Bonus: The stately property, which dates back to 1885, had a top-to-bottom renovation last year.” -Armand Limnander, Executive Editor
Hamilton Princess & Beach Club Hotel, hamiltonprincess.com