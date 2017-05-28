Escape Plan

21 Summer Must-Haves According to W's Editors Whether you're traveling to Bermuda to watch the America’s Cup in Bermuda or staying at home, there's to better time to give your wardrobe a refresh than the beginning of summer. "Choosing my outfits will be half the fun!” jokes W's fashion market and accessories director Rickie de Sole. From a perfect brown leather handbag and a practical suitcase to a pair of bold, statement earrings and some playful flats, here's a guide to what’s on our wish list this summer. Shop all the pieces now.