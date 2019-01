The annual Sundance Film Festival kicks off each year with a bang, and it can make or break the careers of up-and-coming talent. It's the premiere festival for aspiring actors to be recognized for their breakout performances, and ultimately achieve accolades during awards season the following year. Some actors are now so ubiquitous that it is almost impossible to remember a time before they were considered A-list talent, but, in fact, bonafide superstars like Jennifer Lawrence Brie Larson , and even Hugh Grant broke out at Sundance. With their performances in Winter's Bone, Short Term 12, and Four Weddings and a Funeral, respectively, they captured the attention of directors, producers, and audiences in a major way, springing them into the spotlight for years to come. As so many performers have gotten their big breaks at Sundance, W has been there to capture their first big steps into star status. See 23 of Sundance's biggest breakout stars, as photographed by W, here.