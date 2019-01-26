Mood Board

From Tessa Thompson to Brie Larson, 23 Actors Who Broke Out at Sundance Film Festival

The annual Sundance Film Festival kicks off each year with a bang, and it can make or break the careers of up-and-coming talent. It's the premiere festival for aspiring actors to be recognized for their breakout performances, and ultimately achieve accolades during awards season the following year. Some actors are now so ubiquitous that it is almost impossible to remember a time before they were considered A-list talent, but, in fact, bonafide superstars like Jennifer Lawrence, Brie Larson, and even Hugh Grant broke out at Sundance. With their performances in Winter's Bone, Short Term 12, and Four Weddings and a Funeral, respectively, they captured the attention of directors, producers, and audiences in a major way, springing them into the spotlight for years to come. As so many performers have gotten their big breaks at Sundance, W has been there to capture their first big steps into star status. See 23 of Sundance's biggest breakout stars, as photographed by W, here.
Tessa Thompson
Tim Walker
1/23

Tessa Thompson was named a breakout star when Dear White People premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

Kathy Lo
2/23

When Thirteen premiered at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival, Evan Rachel Wood quickly became a star.

Nadine Ijewere, September 2018.
3/23

Kiersey Clemons made a big splash in Dope when it premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.

Michael Beckert, April 2018
4/23

Esther Garrel appeared in Call Me By Your Name, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Tim Walker
5/23

Before starring in Get Out and Sorry to Bother You, Lakeith Stanfield appeared in the 2013 Sundance darling Short Term 12.

Paolo Roversi
6/23

Anya Taylor-Joy became well-known after her performance in The Witch, a horror film that premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.

Tim Walker
7/23

Rami Malek made a mark with his performance in Short Term 12, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2013.

Juergen Teller
8/23

Brie Larson gained critical acclaim for her performance in the 2013 drama, Short Term 12.

Alex Hodor-Lee
9/23

Danielle Macdonald impressed American audiences and critics when she starred as a Jersey rapper in Patti Cake$, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Tim Walker
10/23

Elsie Fisher was just 14 years old when she starred in 2018 Sundance hit Eighth Grade.

Ellen von Unwerth
11/23

Four Weddings and a Funeral was the 1994 Sundance hit that introduced Hugh Grant as a leading man.

Rineke Dijkstra
12/23

Abigail Breslin's performance in Little Miss Sunshine, which premiered at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival, eventually earned her an Oscar nomination the following year.

Tim Walker
13/23

Michael B. Jordan starred in the 2013 film Fruitvale Station, marking the beginning of his onscreen partnership with director Ryan Coogler.

Caitlin Cronenberg
14/23

Tatiana Maslany gained traction after appearing in the 2009 film, Grown Up Movie Star.

Tim Walker
15/23

Miles Teller snapped up everyone's attention after his performance in Whiplash, which premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

Juergen Teller
16/23

Daniel Kaluuya nearly broke the Internet after his starring role in the 2017 film Get Out, which first made waves at that year's Sundance Film Festival.

Craig McDean
17/23

Felicity Jones captured audiences' hearts in the 2011 romantic drama, Like Crazy.

Tim Walker
18/23

At the 2005 Sundance Film Festival, Amy Adams broke out as an indie talent to watch thanks to her performance in Junebug.

Tim Walker
19/23

Jennifer Lawrence was catapulted to fame after her turn in Winter's Bone, which premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival and went on to earn her her first Oscar nomination.

Michael Thompson
20/23

Carey Mulligan was nominated for an Academy Award after starring in An Education, which premiered at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival.

Kenneth Willardt
21/23

Bel Powley won over audience's hearts in Diary of a Teenage Girl, which premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.

Juergen Teller
22/23

Quvenzhané Wallis went on to be nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the the 2012 film, Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Alex Prager
23/23

Elizabeth Olsen gained traction after starring in Martha Marcy May Marlene in 2011.

Keywords

Mood BoardSundanceTessa ThompsonBrie LarsonAmy Adams