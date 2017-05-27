View as SlideshowGet the Look

How to Travel in Style, like Elle Fanning and Bella Hadid

These days, airport style falls into two categories: fresh-off-the-runway, head-to-toe looks like Elle Fanning and Hailey Baldwin’s runway ready looks, or impeccably disheveled, cool and casual styles a la Sofia Richie, and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Either way, they're photo-opp ready thanks to three simple accessories: a pair of great sunglasses, a major tote bag, and a chic suitcase. So, we have you covered. Here's a guide to 21 chic pieces to travel in this summer, from a great pair of jeans to a perfect sweater. Just alert the paparazzi that you're coming.
Credit
95815720
Marc Piasecki
1/23
Celine blue acetate runway sunglasses, $375, celine.com
2/23
3/23

Mia Miu embellished cade jacket, $1,960, net-a-porter.com

4/23

Rachel Comey cotton-poplin cropped top, $294, matchesfashion.com

5/23

Brock medium-wash straight-leg jeans, $733, farfetch.com

6/23

Alexander Wang leather and canvas tote, $450, netaporter.com

7/23

Attico satin and rhinestone pumps, $695, farfetch.com

8/23

Prada round sunglasses, $298. prada.com

9/23

Theory easy crepe blazer in shell white, $455, theory.com

10/23

What Goes Around Comes Around vintage band tee, $200, whatgoesaroundnyc.com

11/23

A.P.C. mid-rise slim-leg jeans, $168, matchesfashion.com

12/23

Rimowa salsa cabin multiwheel, $555, Rimowa.com

13/23

Chanel reflective mirror sunglasses, $625, chanel.com

14/23

Protagonist checked twill wrap jacket, $366, netaporter.com

15/23

AG Jeans medium-wash straight-leg jeans, $178, agjeans.com

16/23

Common Projects white and black leather sneaker, commonprojects.com

17/23

Balenciaga leather-trimmed canvas tote bag, $965, netaporter.com

18/23

Valentino cotton-gabardine army jacket, $3,590, netaporter.com

19/23

Zimmerman ruffled cropped top, $366, matchesfashion.com

20/23

See by Chloe high neck lace-insert blouse, $368, matchesfashion.com

21/23

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand red track pant with black stripe, $400, farfetch.com

22/23

Manolo Blahnik satin Hangisi pump, $965, barneys.com

23/23

Streamline Luggage, $895, theline.com

Keywords

Airport StyleShoppingGet The Look