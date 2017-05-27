Get the Look

How to Travel in Style, like Elle Fanning and Bella Hadid These days, airport style falls into two categories: fresh-off-the-runway, head-to-toe looks like Elle Fanning and Hailey Baldwin’s runway ready looks, or impeccably disheveled, cool and casual styles a la Sofia Richie, and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Either way, they're photo-opp ready thanks to three simple accessories: a pair of great sunglasses, a major tote bag, and a chic suitcase. So, we have you covered. Here's a guide to 21 chic pieces to travel in this summer, from a great pair of jeans to a perfect sweater. Just alert the paparazzi that you're coming.