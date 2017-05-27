How to Travel in Style, like Elle Fanning and Bella Hadid

Mia Miu embellished cade jacket, $1,960, net-a-porter.com
Rachel Comey cotton-poplin cropped top, $294, matchesfashion.com
Brock medium-wash straight-leg jeans, $733, farfetch.com
Alexander Wang leather and canvas tote, $450, netaporter.com
Attico satin and rhinestone pumps, $695, farfetch.com
Prada round sunglasses, $298. prada.com
Theory easy crepe blazer in shell white, $455, theory.com
What Goes Around Comes Around vintage band tee, $200, whatgoesaroundnyc.com
A.P.C. mid-rise slim-leg jeans, $168, matchesfashion.com
Rimowa salsa cabin multiwheel, $555, Rimowa.com
Chanel reflective mirror sunglasses, $625, chanel.com
Protagonist checked twill wrap jacket, $366, netaporter.com
AG Jeans medium-wash straight-leg jeans, $178, agjeans.com
Common Projects white and black leather sneaker, commonprojects.com
Balenciaga leather-trimmed canvas tote bag, $965, netaporter.com
Valentino cotton-gabardine army jacket, $3,590, netaporter.com
Zimmerman ruffled cropped top, $366, matchesfashion.com
See by Chloe high neck lace-insert blouse, $368, matchesfashion.com
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand red track pant with black stripe, $400, farfetch.com