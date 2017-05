A Field Guide to Recognizing Your Favorite Twin Peaks Actors Now, 26 Years Later

Earlier this week, less than 24 hours after re-watching David Lynch's '90s TV series Twin Peaks in anticipation of its long-awaited reboot this Sunday on Showtime, it took me a full five minutes to realize that the man standing just a couple of feet away from me at the premiere of the indie film Paint It Black was Russ Tamblyn—aka Dr. Lawrence Jacoby, the show's eccentrically-dressed psychiatrist. I suppose it would have been difficult to recognize Tamblyn without his red- and blue-lensed glasses, Hawaiian shirts, and bucket hats even in 1991, but still it has been more than a quarter-century since these actors first showed up in the town of Twin Peaks. Kyle MacLachlan, as Agent Cooper, and Sheryl Lee, as Laura Palmer, are of course both returning this time around, even if unfortunately the full cast won't be there with them: Catherine E. Coulson, aka the Log Lady, has since passed away, and the actors who played Donna Hayward and Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Lara Flynn Boyle and Michael Ontkean) have parted ways with the series. But with returning fan favorites like Audrey Horne, Bobby Briggs, and Lucy Moran to look forward, to, it's important everyone is caught up on how to spot them, along with newcomers Laura Dern Michael Cera, and Sky Ferreira . Here's the Twin Peaks cast, then and now.