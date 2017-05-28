10 Wellness Must-Haves to Look and Feel Your Best This Summer

This natural dental floss not only looks chic, but also delivers a subtle coconut flavor, from coconut oil, no less. Needless to say, it's so much better than the traditional stuff.
Cocofloss, $8, cocofloss.com
Get your blood flowing with Mio's dry brush, which helps the lymphatic system do its job. You'll feel energized like you just went on a jog.
The Mio Body Brush, $20, mioskincare.com
Based on the principles of feng shui, The Harmonist helps you choose a scent for an intention. Creativity? Check! Wisdom? Yes! Think of the corresponding feng shui reading as the new aura polaroid.
The Harmonist Hypnotizing Fire, $95, theharmonist.com
Your eau de cologne can also repel mosquitos without feet, thanks to this spray. It's stylish enough to leave on your vanity, and can be sprayed on sheets and clothes too.
Mrs. White's Unstung Hero Natural Spray Anti-Mosquito Eau de Cologne, $38, shen-beauty.com
Undo's mediation cushion promotes perfect posture, which makes clearing the most cluttered of minds fairly easy. Pack it away in a closet, or leave it out as a daily reminder of your new habit that's good for your mental health.
The Undo Cushion, $150, liveundo.com
When you can't get to an infrared sauna, a Pursoma bath comes in as a close second. Be sure to read the directions: a treatment comes with orders for water and sleep, so you really do get a full detox from the daily grind.
Pursoma Après Savasana Soak, $18, store.pursomalife.com
Yuni was created by a husband-wife duo who clocked a combined 20 years at Aveda before creating their own line for the actively-minded. The arnica in this roll-on muscle relaxer will help after an intense yoga class.
Yuni Chillax Muscle Recovery Gel, $18, sephora.com
New brand Nue Co. will help you get swimsuit ready with this inflammation-fighting powder, which has a hefty plant ingredient list (cinnamon powder, ginger root powder, turmeric root powder) that tastes great with almond milk.
The Nue Co. Debloat Food Prebiotic, $75, shen-beauty.com
Uma's wellness oil might match the jolt you were hoping to get out of that second espresso. The rosemary and peppermint boost mental clarity—use it behind your ears, or between your toes.
UMA Wellness Oil: Pure Energy, $85, shen-beauty.com
Silk pillowcases have gotten a lot of love for extending blowouts lately, but Skin Laundry's actually helps keep your face clean (and breakout free!) while you sleep, thanks to the fabric's silver ion infusion that prevents bacteria buildup. With technology like that, a cold splash of water in the morning will be all you need for a fresh face.
Skin Laundry Sleepcycle Pillowcase, $30, skinlaundry.com