Designer Alexander Wang has formed a unique partnership with condom brand Trojan to create a float for New York City's LGBTQ Pride March on Sunday, June 25—and to remind people of the importance of sexual health and using condoms.

Wang and Trojan's one-of-a-kind float is a sleek, all-black, tubular vehicle modeled after one of Wang's signature party buses that he has previously used in campaigns (and now redesigned to "artistically bring to life a Trojan condom," according to a press release). It comes equipped with a DJ booth and stripper poles to make it basically a nightclub on wheels, and features the partnership's provocative—and very important—message: "Protect Your Wang."

Wang initiated the collaboration with Trojan. "I reached out to Trojan last year and, timing-wise, we weren't able to make it work, so this year when it came around I was, like, 'Oh, I've got to get back in touch with them,'" Wang said in a statement to CR Fashion Book . "We've never been able to participate in a big way with the Pride celebration, especially in New York."

This is about to change that. The Protect Your Wang float will travel down Fifth Avenue from 37th Street to Greenwich Street, distributing Trojan condoms and on-brand temporary tattoos along the way. DJ Jesse Marco will provide music onboard, while Wang and his fellow marchers will wear "Protect Your Wang" T-shirts designed by Wang himself. (Wang will be donating his design fee to the LGBTQ Community Center of New York.) All of the festivities will be chronicled on social media using the hashtag #WangFest.

"I felt this partnership with Trojan was a positive way to reinforce the message of inclusion and promote wellness within the LGBTQ community," Wang said in a press release. "I feel proud to be able to celebrate our differences and remind everyone to 'Protect Your Wang.'"

Wang has formed socially conscious partnerships in the past. In 2015, he teamed up with youth and social change organization DoSomething for a collection of branded hoodies and T-shirts, and donated 50 percent of the collection's proceeds to the charity.

