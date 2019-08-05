As the number of Greg Berlanti-produced Archie Comics spin-off projects continues to climb, at least we can rest knowing we finally have a full extended trailer for the big one coming next year: Katy Keene .

Katy Keene has dreamed of working at Lacy's Department Store ever since she was a little girl, and lives by the motto her mom, a seamstress, used to tell her: "You don't have to be rich to be stylish." Fast forward to her 20s and Katy Keene's got a fashion emergency on her hands: can she become the personal shopper at Lacy's? Or will her nemesis, Amanda—played by Heléne Yorke, whom you may recognize from Comedy Central's The Other Two —steal the spotlight?

Lucy Hale plays the titular character, a young woman living out her fashion dreams in the big city. Katy Keene is joined by aspiring singer-songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) from the Riverdale series, aspiring dancer Ginger Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), and the ambitious It Girl who plans to put her own spin on Andy Warhol's Factory named Pepper Smith (Julia Chan). Of course Katy also has a handsome tattooed boyfriend named KO Kelly who supports her—and also has his own dreams of becoming a knockout boxing champion.

And those aren't the only dreamers on board: Josie runs into Alexander Cabot, who wants to start up his dead father's old record label, and scheming his twin sister, Alexandra Cabot also plans to climb the company ladder. Both Alexander and Alexandra were present in the Archie Comics (and in the 2001 film rendition of Josie and the Pussycats , starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, and Rosario Dawson).

According to the latest trailer for the new spin-off series at The CW, Katy Keene appears to be a musical-dance-fashion hybrid, somewhere between Glee and Gossip Girl . It might not be as in-your-face as either, but it should scratch a bit of an itch for fans of both.

Related: The Gossip Girl Reboot Will Follow A New Generation Of Teens