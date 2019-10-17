The full-length trailer for Netflix’s Marriage Story is out, and after filling Hollywood with Oscar buzz it's ready to fill your heart with hev. The Noah Baumbach film, which stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson , tells the story of a tortured bi-coastal divorce. Baumbach wrote and produced the movie, which also features Laura Dern , Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty and Merritt Wever .

Driver plays a stage director, Charlie, and Johansson an actress, Nicole. The new trailer, like the teaser, begins with a list of what the couple loves about each other, praising their better qualities and making small complaints about their lesser ones (Nicole can’t really close a cabinet). Charlie loves that Nicole is a mother who “plays, really plays” with their son, that she knows “when to push me, and when to leave me alone,” and that she’s “brave.” Nicole loves that Charlie truly relishes being a father, that he “never lets other people keep him from what he wants to do.” They’re both competitive.

Pinterest The theatrical poster for 'Marriage Story,' courtesy of Netflix.

As the trailer goes on, Nicole asks her mother (Hagerty) to be less friendly with Charlie, and their divorce attorneys and therapists, played by Alda, Liotta, and Dern, emphasize the human elements of a separation. As the trailer goes on, you see the torturous bits of a divorce: the custody battle (Charlie needs his son “to see that I fought for him”), the pain. "I realized I'd never really come alive for myself,” Nicole says in a voiceover. “I was just being his alive-ness." The clip is set to Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed.” It’s pretty gut-wrenching.

"It's not as simple as not being in love anymore," says Nicole. We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Marriage Story hits theaters on November 6th, and will be available to stream on Netflix on December 6th–peak Oscar season. Watch the full-length trailer, below.