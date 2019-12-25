Nicole Kidman stars on Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg, Episode 3.

On Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg— the new podcast from W— Hollywood's brightest sit down with the magazine's Editor-at-Large to talk about "Five Things" that have made them who they are: a person, a place, an object, one positive event, and one negative event that ultimately turned into something positive.

The result: candid, insightful, intimate conversations guided by Hirschberg’s singular skill as an interviewer. Topics range from the deeply personal to the nitty-gritty professional—Hirschberg covers the craft of filmmaking and the ins and outs of public life with equal parts curiosity, sensitivity and humor.

On the third installment of the show, Hirschberg meets up with Nicole Kidman to talk about the actress's upbringing (did you know Kidman was born in Hawaii?), her love of the ocean, how she met her husband and much, much more.

Kidman covers everything from the values instilled in her by her parents, particularly her mother's cultural curiosity and father's compassion. When she won her Academy Award for The Hours , Kidman forgot to thank her Dad. Backstage, she was feeling badly, but he said: "Don't ever, ever mention that again. I know your heart."

Hirschberg and Kidman then discuss the ocean—and how the actress has no fear of sharks, no hesitation around night swimming, nor any real trepidation about water in general.

They then circle back to family, including chatting about how Kidman met her husband, Keith Urban , as well as the birth of her children.

"To give, give, give artistically is a huge drive for me," concludes Kidman.

