On the first day of Pride month (try not to sing it like “The 12 Days of Christmas”), Taylor Swift showed up at iHeartRadio’s annual “Wango Tango” wearing a rainbow concoction consisting of a fringed jacket, corset-shorts, and sneakers, all in stripes of vivid hues. She brought along Brendon Urie, the Panic! at the Disco frontman who features on her recent single, “ME!,” and who wore one of those DKNY Pride shirts for the occasion. Since then, she’s filled her Instagram feed with images of rainbow sprinkles and glitter and technicolor album art; her link-in-bio, currently, goes to a petition in support of the Equality Act.

Which is to say, Taylor Swift has been immensely excited about Pride. And on Friday night, she took her show to the ground zero of the LGBTQ rights movement: New York’s iconic Stonewall Inn, the site of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969. Swift played an acoustic version of the 1989 cut “Shake It Off,” joined on stage by actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who, it’s rumored, loves to sing “Shake It Off” at karaoke. (She did not, however, play her newest single, “You Need to Calm Down,” which explicitly calls out homophobic trolls and name-drops GLAAD.) Youtuber Tyler Oakley was among the audience members.

“I’m so happy I don’t have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn,” Ferguson wrote on Twitter, reposting Variety’s coverage of the show. He directed his tweet to Swift: “You are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community.”

Swift’s performance was part of an event co-hosted by the Modern Family actor and drag queen Diva Jackie Dupree, which also saw performances by Sara Bareilles, Gavin Creel, Lea DeLaria, and VINCINT, according to Pitchfork. See the full performance, below.