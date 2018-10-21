Many have responded angrily to news that President Trump will reportedly revoke civil rights protections for transgender people.

According to The New York Times , the Trump administration is planning to define "gender as a biological, immutable condition determined by genitalia at birth." Such legislation would be the "most drastic move" to revoke "recognition and protections of transgender people under federal civil rights law."

The upsetting nature of this news has celebrities and advocates like actress Laverne Cox, writer Janet Mock and model Carmen Carrera , amongst others, voicing their concerns about the effects the implementation of this policy would have on the nation.

Cox posted on Twitter urging people to not stop fighting against the Trump administration. "We must not give up the fight. But in the face of this affront on my existence and the existence of my community I choose love not fear. We exist and always have," the transgender actress wrote.

On Twitter, Mock wrote , "They can try all they want, but they cannot erase us."

Carrera screengrabbed parts of an article from Vox about the news on her Instagram Stories, posting multiple angry emojis and highlighting a portion of the piece that said such legislation could impact which locker rooms and bathrooms transgender students use and "could even require some people to produce DNA tests as part of their educational experience."

Transgender model and activist Munroe Bergdorf expressed how "terrifying" stripping these rights away would be on Instagram. "They are pushing for gender to be defined as man OR woman and people CANNOT change their gender identity," wrote Bergdorf. "Disputes will be settled via genetic testing. I'm horrified and my heart goes out to all my trans, NB & intersex friends and followers in America. I'm so sorry you have to go through this. We will fight for you.

Pose star Indya Moore posted screenshots of the headline as individual Instagram posts with several of her own visual response saying, "They live. We sleep." The trans actress also posted a photo of herself urging people to make change. "The attack on the most vulnerable groups of society is the precipice and preface for a grand scale level of humanitarian genocide and prioritization of resources to people," she wrote. "The fundamental foundation of freedom is threatened. The most vulnerable demographic of humans in our society has been targeted alas. Our very existence is officially up for debate. We are now at the mercy of the opinion of those who do not face our challenges or experience our experiences. To those who are most privileged, as our fate settles in your hands. What will you do?"

Former RuPaul's Drag Race stars Miz Cracker and Peppermint also expressed their horror at the news on Twitter.

Danica Roem, the first openly transgender woman elected to Congress, tweeted: "Singling out and stigmatizing your transgender constituents isn’t just the antithesis of constituent service; it’s dangerous and gets us killed. I shouldn’t have to have more faith in @LambdaLegal than the POTUS to prevent this horror show but here we are."

In response to the devastating news, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio wrote a response in support of the trans community: "To all trans and non-binary New Yorkers: we see you and we will fight this. Every human being has a right to define their own identity."

While no legislation has been set in stone, the threat of the government determining individuals' gender identities is beyond horrifying. One way to stop this is by voting in the primaries, which we highly encourage you to do on Nov. 6.