Maria Bakalova Became Rudy Giuliani’s “Biggest Fan” for ‘Borat’

The actress Maria Bakalova is, admittedly, not steeped in the ins and outs of American politics. When she was first approached to star in Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the Bulgaria native was aware that former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was in office at the time of the September 11 World Trade Center attacks, but that was it. Suddenly, she had to prepare to be in that scene with Giuliani. “As an actor, I knew that the whole production had to have this scene, so I did my best to learn as much as possible about Rudy Giuliani, and prepare myself to be his biggest fan,” Bakalova told W during her Screen Tests interview. In conversation with editor at large Lynn Hirschberg, Bakalova discussed getting into character with Cohen and adjusting to Los Angeles’ positive, holistic lifestyle.