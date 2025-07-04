Celeb Hairstylist Adir Abergel Breaks Down 5 of His Most Iconic Looks

Adir Abergel doesn’t just style hair, he reinvents it—again and again. As one of the most sought-after names in the business—with a client list including Charlize Theron, Hailee Steinfeld, and Parker Posey—his artistry is anything but formulaic, and it’s as in-demand as it is influential. In a world obsessed with the latest beauty fads, Abergel is the artist who keeps you guessing, constantly pushing boundaries, even in the realm of haircare (he’s creative director of the brand Virtue Labs). Each wave and sculpted ponytail is a fresh take on a classic, but his work is never predictable.

When it comes to haircare and styling, Abergel’s expertise runs deep. So, of course, I had to ask him a million questions. On keratin treatments, he’s candid: “They can smooth frizz and add shine, but they do alter the hair's texture. It’s important to choose a formaldehyde-free treatment, especially if you’re targeting the problem areas, like frizz around the face,” he explains. For thinning hair, he turns to products like Virtue Flourish Thickening Shampoo, which help address hair loss with regenerative proteins. And for those blessed with thick hair, Abergel’s secret is all about balance. “I swear by blotting excess moisture with paper towels before applying any products. It locks in hydration and helps control volume without weighing the hair down.”

Below, the celebrated hairstylist recalls some of his favorite looks, the iconic moments that defined his career, and tips on how to create the looks for yourself this summer.

Bryce Dallas Howard at the Jurassic Park Premiere, June 2015

“It’s hard to believe this was ten years ago! Bryce has the thickest, most beautiful hair. To achieve that smooth, shiny finish, I used my GHD flatiron—it made her texture super silky. I like to warm the product up in my hands first before applying and pulling the hair into a low ponytail. It gives me better control and helps keep everything in place without too much adjusting after it’s secured.”

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Kristen Stewart at the Met Gala, May 2016 Met Gala

“I remember that morning in New York being an especially humid day. With that in mind—and Kristen’s bleached-out color—I had so much fun playing up her natural texture with twists and braids. Jillian Dempsey’s makeup was amazing, and we created a look that felt fun and edgy, while still keeping it beautiful and editorial.”

Photo by Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images

Sienna Miller at the American Woman Premiere, June 2019

“After Sienna’s powerful performance in American Woman, we were in full-on celebration mode. The role had been so emotionally intense—it felt like the perfect moment to exhale and bring it all to a close. We wanted to keep her look natural and effortlessly beautiful, so I followed her waves carefully with a 1.5-inch Hot Tools curling iron. To finish, I misted a bit of hairspray and smoothed a touch of Virtue Healing oil through the ends for a soft, polished feel.”

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby at the Mission Impossible Premiere, June 2023

“This press tour felt like the longest one ever—and we traveled all over the globe for it! (I mean, it’s Mission Impossible, after all.) We had planned to experiment with all kinds of hairstyles, and this one was definitely one of my favorites. The tension from the ponytails I gathered helped to accentuate the amazing angles of her face. She looked super snatched! My go-to tool for creating this look were string hair elastics I pick up at fabric stores.”

Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount pictures

Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes, January 2025

“This day will forever live in my heart. As soon as I saw the dress [Kidman planned to wear to the Globes] my head exploded with visions of exaggerated hair—and that inspired the Babygirl Ponytail. We drew inspiration from the styles of the 1960s and 1970s, with a nod to the Studio 54 era. The biggest trick here is to match the hair pieces perfectly to her existing color so the eye can’t tell the difference. I used a couple of tracks from Bellami Extensions.”