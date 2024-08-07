The 10 Best Barrier Repair Creams, Serums, and Masks

A multistep, actives-rich skincare regimen has practically become the gold standard. But doing too much can be just as risky as doing too little, as overuse of AHAs, retinoids, and exfoliation has depleted many of our skin barriers. This has meant sensitive, easily irritated skin for so many of us, myself included. The good news? Over the past year, the industry has caught up to the state of our delicate skin. Enter a slew of new products aimed at repairing the skin’s outermost layer, ranging from intensive treatments speeding up recovery to soothing, regenerative farming-based botanicals. The results are nourishing and frankly, much needed. Below, our favorite skin barrier rejuvenating products, including the best just-released offerings and the true OG lipid-building gems, beloved by dermatologists and editors alike.

The Fast-Working Wonder Augustinus Bader The Skin Infusion $430 See on Augustinus Bader Although Augustinus Bader reached cult status for its The Cream and The Rich Cream products, this recently launched vitamin D-centered rejuvenation system may just be the brand’s new hero. A four-week intensive program aimed at expedited skin cell turnover and barrier repair, The Skin Infusion is in essence a “skin reset.” Use the three products included morning and night before your serum and moisturizer. They’re ideal for addressing targeted skin concerns, preparing for a big event, or simply supporting irritated skin when recovery has a hard deadline.

To Reduce Redness Dr. Loretta Barrier Repair Gel Cream $65 See on Dermstore Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo founded her line with the goal of protecting the skin from irritants and external harms like UV rays and pollution. This is her area of expertise, and the brand’s latest product, a soothing gel cream featuring ceramide complex, is all about boosting the lipid barrier and increasing hydration. It’s quickly becoming known for its destressing, redness-settling properties. The cream’s pillow-like feel is a not-so-small added bonus.

The Multiuse Toner Lesse Regeneration Mist $58 See on Revolve At the base of Lesse’s Regeneration Mist are “two barrier-restorative mushrooms as well as Centella, which is known for its barrier-enhancing properties,” explains the brand’s founder, Neada Deters. The mist was designed to take the best parts of a toner—hydration and balance—and improve upon them by adding reparative elements. Regenerative fungi (the Tremella and Turkey Tail mushrooms) strengthen the skin’s outer layer. The mist is perfect for hyperpigmented, dry and sensitive skin.

The Dermatologists’ Favorite Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore Cream $150 See on Dermstore This list wouldn’t be complete without Skinceuticals’s frankly iconic lipid replenishing cream. The lotion matches the pH levels of our natural lipid barrier, and is full of ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids—all key ingredients in skin barrier repair and nourishment.

The Overnight Mask Murad Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Mask $55 See on Murad Two years in the making, Murad’s Cellular Hydration Repair Mask combines bilberry seed oil (rich in fatty acids), hydrating hibiscus extract, and soothing Canadian willowherb to fortify the skin while you rest. It’s an extra boost, made for dehydrated and over-exfoliated skin.

The Gentlest Cream Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer $24 See on Sephora Tower 28th’s Recovery Cream went viral back when it launched last summer, and for good reason. The cushiony, ceramide and hyaluronic acid-packed cream is a favorite of Hailey Beiber’s and editors alike. It’s enriching without clogging pores and full of ingredients curated for the most sensitive of skin types.

The Face Oil Dualist Balancing Oil-Serum $95 See on Dualist Prickly pear seed oil—developed from nutrient-dense Moroccan cactus, anti-inflammatory jojoba oil, and fatty avocado oil are a few of the ingredients in Dualist’s soothing, barrier-strengthening face oil. This is a versatile product, ideal for those looking to simplify overly complex routines without sacrificing results. It’s also incredibly light to touch and safe for sensitive skin, a rarity for oils.

After a Visit to Your Derm... Eighth Day Regenerative Serum $325 See on Bergdorf Goodman While reparative products may be of use for anyone with overly irritated skin, those of us who regularly get facials, microneedling and in-office laser treatments might especially benefit from peptide-packed, healing serums. An enduring favorite is Eighth Day’s Regenerative Serum, which stimulates cell turnover and has developed a reputation for its supple feel and anti-inflammatory properties.

The Best for Travel Noble Panacea The Absolute Active Replenishing Moisturizer $373 See on Neiman Marcus I’ve been a fan of the NASA scientist-founded line Noble Panacea ever since sampling the brand’s incredibly hydrating Nourishing Lift Oil. The Absolute Active Replenishing Moisturizer, while on the pricier side, is arguably the ideal barrier regeneration lotion for those who travel frequently. Individually wrapped single-use doses deliver retinol, soothing sesame oil, and antioxidant-rich goji berries on a time-release system. I took them on my journey from my home in Berlin to visit my family in Honolulu. You can pack for exact days away and easily slide a dose into your carry-on.